Wall Street win streak set to roll on | Police search for answers after Las Vegas massacre

Trump is expected to fly to Puerto Rico today to view the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Maria. Trump will have to navigate resentment from Puerto Ricans frustrated that they are still struggling with basic necessities two weeks after they were hit by the worst hurricane in 90 years. (Reuters)

The Trump administration is preparing to ask Cuba to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington, U.S. officials said on Monday, in response to last week's U.S. move to cut its own embassy staff in Havana by a similar amount. (AP)

First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have used at least three separate personal e-mail accounts for White House business, according to Politico. Reports emerged last month that both senior aides had previously used their respective personal accounts for official information.

Goldman Sachs is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The people told the Journal the Wall Street firm is in the early stages and may not proceed.

The massive data breach at Equifax may be larger than originally thought. Mandiant, a cybersecurity investigations firm retained by Equifax to look into the breach, found that 2.5 million more consumers were potentially affected than originally estimated, bringing the total to 145.5 million.



Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Digital Commerce & Consumer Protection this morning on the data breach that impacted millions of Americans' information. (CNBC)

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is meeting London transport regulators today after the ride-hailing app lost its license to operate in the British capital. Khosrowshahi has written in a letter to staff that Uber would appeal the decision, which was likely based on the company's past behavior. (CNBC)



*Uber investors clash with board over voting power (WSJ)

Facebook says roughly 10 million people saw ads bought by Russian groups trying to influence the 2016 U.S. election, the first time the company has shared the reach and potential impact of such ads. It also said it's "possible" that there are more such ads that it hasn't yet found. (CNBC)

Walmart.com will soon begin offering same-day delivery to some customers in New York City, and it has purchased local startup Parcel to help with the behind-the-scenes logistics. (Recode)

Scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physics for decisive contributions in the observation of gravitational waves, the award-giving body said on today. Physics is the second of this year's crop of Nobel Prizes. (Reuters)