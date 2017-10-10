Stocks poised for modest rebound after Monday's losses

The Trump administration will begin today the process of dismantling former President Barack Obama's signature policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, the Clean Power Plan, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said. (CNBC)



*OPEC calls on US shale oil producers to join in on a global output cut (CNBC)

Defense Secretary James Mattis told the U.S. Army "to be ready" should military action be ordered by President Trump against North Korea. He said efforts continue by the administration to get a peaceful solution to the problem of having a nuclear-armed North Korea. (CNBC)



*Jimmy Carter reportedly wants to discuss 'permanent peace' with Kim Jong Un (CNBC)

*Watch these two dates for another North Korean missile test (CNBC)

After Sen. Bob Corker criticized the president this weekend, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said on Monday night that Corker should "resign immediately" if the Tennessee Republican has "any honor or decency." (Politico)



*Trump says he has a higher IQ than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Forbes)

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks after violating ESPN's social media guidelines, according to the company. Hill had previously called Trump a "bigot" and "a white supremacist who has surrounded himself with other white supremacists" on Twitter. (CNBC)

The Las Vegas gunman opened fire on a security guard six minutes before he rained down bullets on a crowd and killed 58 people, officials said in a change to the timeline of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Reuters)

Wildfires fanned by strong winds swept through northern California's wine country, killing at least 10 people, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and forcing some 20,000 people to flee. (Reuters)

American International Group (AIG) has predicted third-quarter catastrophe losses of about $3 billion. Most of that amount stems from damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma as well as the earthquakes in Mexico. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg was called a "heartless billionaire" and accused of "exploiting disaster" by online users after live-streaming a virtual reality cartoon avatar of himself in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is taking meetings about launching programs to bring more advertisers to its video platforms and make it a stronger competitor against YouTube. It has had multiple meetings where it suggested it would be launching more advertiser-friendly initiatives. (CNBC)

German meal kit delivery group HelloFresh, a competitor to firm Blue Apron (APRN), announced plans for an initial public offering that could value the company launched by Rocket Internet at up to $1.8 billion. (Reuters)

Data now supports changing the phrase to just "as American as Apple." The CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds that 64 percent of Americans now own an Apple (AAPL) product, up from 50 percent when the question was last asked five years ago. (CNBC)