I may be dating myself a bit, but I keep thinking of former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan and the once famous briefcase indicator.

On his way to FOMC meetings, if his briefcase was full, it meant Greenspan was set to raise short-term rates. Vice versa if it was thin. It was, of course, meant to be taken as a humorous indicator of any change to the direction of Fed policy, but it highlights what I will miss most about current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen if President Donald Trump replaces her.

My Wall Street career started when Alan Greenspan was into his position of Fed Chair for only about three years. He was famous for talking in circles, sometimes seemingly in utter gibberish, and after he retired, he even admitted to doing so to throw Wall Street off his scent. To Greenspan, his power lay in his ability to surprise investors. He kept us on our toes; you never really knew his next action, and his surprises caused market volatility. Wall Street economists had to get down and dirty with economic and market data to try and glean Greenspan's next move. It was hard work, and it opened investors to having their expectations dashed.

Yellen, on the other hand, has been clear about her expectations for the direction of Fed policy, telegraphing to market participants what her next move would most likely be. This openness started with her predecessor, Ben Bernanke, but Yellen took it to a higher level of forthrightness. She is anything but unpredictable. This is a key reason behind the low stock market volatility. Not to say it is the only reason, but she removed one very big potential surprise from investors' radar.