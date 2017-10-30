Wall Street aiming for yet another monthly gain

A federal grand jury in Washington reportedly approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, and anyone facing charges could be taken into custody as soon as today. (Reuters)



President Donald Trump this week is expected to name the person he wants to lead the Federal Reserve for the next four years, signaling the end of a months-long selection process to determine the nation's next top central banker. (CNBC)



House Republicans are preparing to unveil this week legislation that could eliminate some of the most popular tax breaks to help pay for lower taxes, including individual retirement savings and state and local tax payments. (Reuters)



President Trump's approval rating has hit its lowest ever at 38 percent, according to a NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday. The survey results take place against a backdrop of tax reform and the high-profile failure of Obamacare repeal.



The head of Puerto Rico's government power company says the agency will scrap a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings once it finishes current work on Hurricane Maria recovery efforts amid an outcry. The cancellation is expected to delay work by 10 to 12 weeks. (AP)



As tropical storm Philippe cut through the Caribbean over the weekend, bringing heavy rains, the National Hurricane Center updated its tropical storm warning for several Cuban provinces, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands. (CNBC)



General Electric's (GE) board reportedly did not know until recently that former Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt had an extra jet follow his corporate jet on some trips during his 16-year tenure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

CVS Health (CVS) talked to Anthem (ANTM) about a possible takeover deal, before setting its sights on Aetna (AET), according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said CVS also considered the idea of a deal with UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Apple (AAPL) quashed concerns of muted demand for its iPhone X, saying pre-orders for the 10th anniversary phone were "off the charts." The company's website showed delivery times pushed out to five to six weeks for the phone, compared to an initial plan of November 3. (Reuters)



Actor Kevin Spacey apologized after actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances on him decades ago. Spacey said he doesn't remember the encounter. Rapp said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations. (AP)

Almost half of all employed women say they have received an unwelcome sexual advance or other verbal or physical harassment of a sexual nature at work, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.