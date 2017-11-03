Cramer Remix: Why you should wait to hear Nvidia’s earnings before pulling the trigger 25 Mins Ago | 01:10

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to hang on to the stock market's "benign" action on Friday ahead of another potentially raucous week of earnings.

"You combine a good, not too hot, not too cold non-farm payroll number from the Labor Department that had little wage inflation, throw in some blockbuster earnings and voila, you get the kind of benign action that gives you multiple opportunities to make money," the "Mad Money" host said.

From the skyrocketing shares of Apple and the stabilizing health care space, Cramer saw plenty of opportunities in Friday's market, but wondered if they would follow through to next week, which will get an earnings report from Nvidia on Thursday.

Even though this Cramer-fave semiconductor stock has run so much, Cramer still sees a lot to like, particularly given the strong demand for chips for self-driving cars and graphics processors used for gaming systems like the Nintendo Switch.

"But the stock does have a habit of trading down after it reports, so I want you to wait until we hear the conference call before you do any buying," Cramer said.