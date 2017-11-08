What's on kids' wish lists? Here are 14 of the hottest toys for the holidays

The holiday season is approaching and toys are already flying off the shelves.

The industry, which was off to a slow start in the first half of the year, is slated to have a strong finish, according to Juli Lennett, senior vice president and U.S. toys industry analyst for the NPD Group.

In the U.S., the toy sales are poised to grow 4.5 percent this year, according to the NPD Group. This growth is being fueled by high demand for collectibles and licensed entertainment toys.

"2017 may go down in history as the year of movie licensed toys, especially boys' action," Lennett said in a mid-year report in July. "Batman continues to perform, Cars is just getting started, as are Transformers and Spider-Man. Several other movies will be released later this year, including the much anticipated Star Wars Episode 8, which will help propel growth in the fourth quarter."

Retailers like Wal-Mart have already felt the pressure to keep enough inventory in stock to placate shoppers.

Specifically, WowWee's Fingerlings, plastic monkeys that hang on fingers, blink and respond to touch and sound, have quickly become one of the most sought-after toys of the year, making it a clear standout this holiday season.

Here's a closer look at the hottest toys to hit shelves for the 2017 holiday season: