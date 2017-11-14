Don't sweat it: What to buy her for the holidays

Buying for the woman in your life can be daunting, especially when faced with a multitude of options. And this year, consumers are set to spend more than in past years on their loved ones.
Holiday retail sales are expected to increase as much as 4 percent, reaching up to $682 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That would either meet or exceed last year's growth of 3.6 percent, and a five-year average of 3.5 percent.
Popular wish list items this year include active gear, beauty products and a handful of tech gadgets.
For more inspiration, here's a list of gift ideas at every budget.
This initial pendant by Kate Spade, which is owned by Tapestry, would add the perfect touch to her everyday style. The piece is simple, yet elegant, and it won't eat your wallet at a price under $100. The necklace comes in a rose-gold plated metal — a color that's a little more fun than your traditional silver and gold.
Price: $58
Buy now: Kate Spade initial pendant
Outdoor Voices, an Austin-based athletic apparel brand, wants to refresh what she wears to the gym and throughout the day. Notably, the start-up's chairman is Mickey Drexler, who previously held chief executive roles at J.Crew and Gap. Outdoor Voices sells "kits" for $100, which are built for certain activities, including yoga, biking and dog walking. The packaged deal includes a top and bottoms — the size, color and style can each be customized.
Price: $100
Buy now: Outdoor Voices kits
Lifeprint sells a device that allows users to easily print and share photos directly from a smartphone. The Bluetooth-operated printer works with iPhone and Android products. And here's the coolest part: With Lifeprint, a user can also print saved Snaps, Instagram posts, Facebook images or GIFs, on-demand. The printer is small and portable — perfect for taking to parties or concerts.
Price: $129.99
Buy now: Lifeprint 2x3 Hyperphoto printer
Allbirds is the latest shoe craze to hit the U.S. The up-and-coming, San Francisco-based brand is sure to appear on many shoppers' wish lists this holiday season, if you don't already have a pair. For her, Allbirds sells runners that come in limited-edition pastel colors including heather, mint, plum and sand. The shoes, crafted out of merino wool, promise to be soft, lightweight and breathable.
Price: $95
Buy now: Women's Wool Runners
For those days that she wants to be the stylist, give her her own Drybar kit. The "winter waves bundle," sold at Sephora, includes Drybar's Buttercup Blow Dryer and its 3-Day Bender curling iron. The basket also comes with various clips, brushes, conditioners and other hair gels. With this gift, she can make her hair straight, wavy, coiled or curly — whatever she feels, and for a fraction of the cost of a trip to the salon.
Price: $299
Buy now: Winter Waves bundle
Pure perfume, or parfume, from Coco Chanel will leave her smelling irresistible. The bottles, sold at Nordstrom, among other retailers, come in a pink finish on the outside with a gold-frosted lid. This particular scent comes with notes of bergamot, orange, jasmine, rose, patchouli, vetiver, white musks and vanilla.
Price: $100 to $210, depending on size
Buy now: Coco Chanel perfume
Target just launched a new, budget-friendly line of apparel earlier this year, called A New Day. This winter, the brand features a selection of patterned coats, and one stand-out piece in leopard. The faux fur jacket won't cost you more than $40, but it could leave her feeling closer to $1 million, when tossed over a little black dress.
Price: $39.99
Buy now: Leopard faux fur coat
This list wouldn't be complete without something to snack on. Stonewall Kitchen's "breakfast batter bowl" gift set comes with all the ingredients for a delicious, holiday brunch. The package comes with Stonewall's classic pancake mix, a jar of holiday jam, holiday syrup, a mixing bowl and a spatula.
Price: $39.96
Buy now: Stonewall Kitchen breakfast batter bowl
Tory Burch this holiday season is selling a sleek purse silhouette, called McGraw, and it's perfect for her on-the-go lifestyle. The leather handbag comes in multiple eye-catching colors, including gold, pink quartz and silver maple. It features a long strap for easy, over-the-shoulder carry, and comes outfitted with a pocket inside for smaller items, and a flat base for stability. The lightweight bag is versatile and can be used to tote around a laptop, makeup, snacks or an extra pair of heels — for a night out on the town.
Price: $398
Buy now: Tory Burch McGraw Tote
If her kiss is on your list this Christmas, Matte's "Lips Don't Lie" kit might be the perfect gift. The special-edition package includes 25 different colors, including "Love Potion," "Pillow Talk," "Swoon" and "At Midnight." Beauty retailer Ulta is also giving shoppers a free gift upon purchasing the lip kit online this holiday season, while supplies last.
Price: $249
Buy now: "Lips Don't Lie" kit
Restoration Hardware's cotton cashmere pajamas are sure to help her get a good night's sleep. The set comes in cool, heathered colors, such as dusk and charcoal. The pants are built in a flexible fit with drawstring bottoms. When she just wants to relax in something comfortable after a long day at work, these will do the trick.
Price: $179
Buy now: Heathered cotton cashmere pajamas