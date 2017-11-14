Don't sweat it: What to buy her for the holidays

Buying for the woman in your life can be daunting, especially when faced with a multitude of options. And this year, consumers are set to spend more than in past years on their loved ones.

Holiday retail sales are expected to increase as much as 4 percent, reaching up to $682 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That would either meet or exceed last year's growth of 3.6 percent, and a five-year average of 3.5 percent.

Popular wish list items this year include active gear, beauty products and a handful of tech gadgets.

For more inspiration, here's a list of gift ideas at every budget.