    ×

    Personal Finance

    How the Senate and House tax brackets compare

    • Senate keeps seven brackets, instead of four in the House version.
    • The Senate's top tax rate has been whittled to 38.5 percent from 39.6 percent.
    Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah
    Bill Clark | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah

    Senate Republicans are keeping seven income tax brackets in their tax overhaul, but they are changing the rates that would apply to your income.

    Under current law, the seven tax brackets are 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent, 28 percent, 33 percent, 35 percent, and 39.6 percent.

    In the latest version of the Senate tax bill, the new rates will be 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 38.5 percent.

    The Senate Finance Committee passed its proposed overhaul on Nov. 16. The full Senate is expected to vote on the bill after Thanksgiving.

    See below to get a sense of what your bracket will be next year under the proposal.

    The Senate brackets

    Single payers can expect the following.

    Tax Bracket
    Current 2017 Rates
    Proposed 2018 Rates
    10% 0 to $9,325 0 to $9,525
    12% Not applicable $9,525 to $38,700
    15% $9,325 to $37,950 Not applicable
    22% Not applicable $38,700 to $70,000
    24% Not applicable $70,000 to $160,000
    25% $37,950 to $91,900 Not applicable
    28% $91,900 to $191,650 Not applicable
    32% Not applicable $160,000 to $200,000
    33% $191,650 to $416,700 Not applicable
    35% $416,700 to $418,400 $200,000 to $500,000
    38.50% Not applicable $500,000 and up
    39.60% $418,400 and up Not applicable

    Married couples who file jointly can expect these brackets.

    Tax Bracket
    Current 2017 Rates
    Proposed 2018 Rates
    10% 0 to $18,650 0 to $19,050
    12% Not applicable $19,050 to $77,400
    15% $18,650 to $75,900 Not applicable
    22% Not applicable $77,400 to $140,000
    24% Not applicable $140,000 to $320,000
    25% $75,900 to $153,100 Not applicable
    28% $153,100 to $233,350 Not applicable
    32% Not applicable $320,000 to $400,000
    33% $233,350 to $416,700 Not applicable
    35% $416,700 to $470,700 $400,000 to $1 million
    38.50% Not applicable $1 million and up
    39.60% $470,700 and up Not applicable

    The House brackets

    The House bill differs from the Senate in that it called for a consolidation of the tax brackets, reducing them to four from seven.

    That proposal passed the House yesterday by a vote of 227 to 205.

    Here's how your brackets would look under the House overhaul.

    Unveiling your new brackets (single filers)

    Tax Bracket
    Current 2017 Rates
    Proposed 2018 Rates
    0% Not applicable Up to $12,000
    10% $0 to $9,325 Not applicable
    12% Not applicable $12,000 to $45,000
    15% $9,325 to $37,950 Not applicable
    25% $37,950 to $91,900 Beginning at $45,000
    28% $91,900 to $191,650 Not applicable
    33% $191,650 to $416,700 Not applicable
    35% $416,700 to $418,400 Beginning at $200,000
    39.6% $418,400 and up Beginning at $500,000
    Source: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

    Unveiling your new brackets (married couples)

    Tax Bracket
    Current 2017 Rates
    Proposed 2018 Rates
    0% Not applicable Up to $24,000
    10% $0 to $18,650 Not applicable
    12% Not applicable $24,000 to $90,000
    15% $18,650 to $75,900 Not applicable
    25% $75,900 to $153,100 Beginning at $90,000
    28% $153,100 to $233,350 Not applicable
    33% $233,350 to $416,700 Not applicable
    35% $416,700 to $470,700 Beginning at $260,000
    39.6% $470,700 plus Beginning at $1,000,000
    Source: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

    A group of taxpayers who are currently in the 33 percent bracket will get bumped to 35 percent under the plan. This is because the 35 percent bracket will kick in at lower dollar amounts compared to the current framework.

    WATCH: GOP scores two tax reform victories

    GOP scores two tax reform victories
    GOP scores two tax reform victories   

    More from Personal Finance

    Here's how ex-NFL stars avoid going broke

    Senate bill strips professional sports leagues of tax-exempt status

    Your holiday shopping is ruining your marriage

    Smart behaviors to shore up your cybersecurity

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...