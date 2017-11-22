US futures build on Wall Street's latest record rally

Eight people aboard a Navy transport plane that crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa, Japan today, were recovered in good condition. The search continues for three other missing personnel. (CNBC)

In a Twitter rant this morning, President Donald Trump berated the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players arrested on charges of shoplifting in China. Trump angrily insisted his influence was the reason for their release. (CNBC)

President Trump weighed in briefly on the government's attempt to block the $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner merger. He said the deal is "not good" for the country. "But I'm not going to get involved, it's litigation," he added. (CNBC)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are asking questions about White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's interactions with foreign leaders during the presidential transition and what role he may have played in firing former FBI Director James Comey. (WSJ)

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on 13 Chinese and North Korean organizations that Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade of commodities like coal. (Reuters)



* Trump's latest move on North Korea is confusing experts (CNBC)

* Trump, Putin discuss Syria, North Korea in hour-plus call (AP)

The U.S., Mexico, and Canada failed to resolve any major differences in a fifth round of talks to rework the NAFTA trade deal, drawing a swift complaint from the Trump administration that the lack of progress could doom the process. (Reuters)



* US commission recommends tariffs to curb Samsung, LG washer imports (Reuters)

The U.S. government is urging businesses to act on an Intel (INTC) alert about security flaws in widely used computer chips as industry researchers scrambled to understand the impact of the newly disclosed vulnerability. (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) computer scientists revealed a new method that self-driving could use to detect pedestrians and cyclists in a recently-published research paper, giving a rare glimpse into the U.S. technology giant's work in the field. (CNBC)



* Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores (Reuters)

JPMorgan (JPM) is considering whether to provide clients access to CME's new bitcoin product through its futures-brokerage unit, despite CEO Jamie Dimon calling the cryptocurrency a "fraud" and saying if bank traders bought or sold bitcoin he would "fire them in a second." (WSJ)

John Lasseter, chief creative officer at Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, said he's taking a leave of absence, after several "painful" conversations and "missteps." In an email to his staff, Lasseter said he realized he made several employees "feel disrespected or uncomfortable." (CNBC)

Rep. John Conyers confirmed his office settled a 2015 complaint by a female staffer who said she was fired because she resisted the Michigan Democrat's sexual advances. Conyers said he "expressly and vehemently denied the allegations" then and now. (CNBC)



* Another Conyers' ex-staffer alleges harassment (AP)

CBS (CBS) fired morning show co-host Charlie Rose, a day after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Not long afterward, PBS canceled distribution of his nightly interview program. (NY Times)



* 'CBS This Morning' is begging Oprah to fill in for Rose (NY Post Page Six)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he's "standing down" from his threats of litigation against the NFL, even as he stepped up his criticism of commissioner Roger Goodell. (WSJ)

David Cassidy, the teen idol who soared to fame as the embodiment of 1970s youth in his role on "The Partridge Family," died at the age of 67. On Saturday, a close family friend said Cassidy had been hospitalized for organ failure and needed a liver transplant. (NBC News)