8 popular As Seen on TV gifts for the holidays

For 60 years people have been fascinated by the problem-solving guarantees of As Seen On TV products. A catalyst for hundreds of inventors and entrepreneurs — think the Chia Pet, George Foreman grill and Snuggie — As Seen On TV has made many a millionaire. What started in the 1950s advertising products on television via 30-minute infomercials and two-minute commercial spots transcended in the 1990s into brick-and-mortar retail and, soon after, its own online website. Today many of the first As Seen on TV products, such as the Pocket Fisherman, Chop-O-Matic and Veg-O-Matic, are featured in the Smithsonian Institute. Here are eight that will make great gifts for anyone on your list—and most likely will leave you wondering, Why didn't I think of that?
The premise behind this is simple: a healthy, fast and easy way to make crispy bacon in the oven. The Bacon Bonanza's nonstick rack fits up to 12 slices of bacon and allows the grease to drip into the pan below. The result is bacon that is flat, with less calories and cholesterol. And of course, cleanup is easy. The rack and pan is dishwasher-safe. Comes with a 90-day 100 percent money-back guarantee.
Price: $19.95
Buy Now: Bacon Bonanza
Make sleep time fun for little ones with DreamTents. Easy to set up and even easier to store, these pop-up tents provide a private wonderland in which your child can sink to sleep under the sea, among the stars, deep in a forest, dancing with dinosaurs and more. DreamTents are compatible on twins, bunk beds and even queens.
Price: $19.95
Buy Now: DreamTents
Give the gift of relaxation. This therapeutic heat wrap eases tension, achy joints and sore muscles in your shoulders, neck and back. Five times larger than regular heating pads and contoured to fit your body, the Thermapulse Relief Wrap comes with two heat settings and a controller. The cover comes in three color options and is machine washable.
Price: $59.98
Buy Now: Thermapulse Relief Wrap
For the fitness lover on your list or for those who simply want to get in shape, the Simply Fit board is a fun, easy way to tone your entire core. Just stand on the board and twist. It comes with a workout DVD and supports up to 400 pounds, is lightweight and comes in four vibrant colors.
Price: $39.95
Buy Now: Simply Fit Board
Almost everyone is speaking emoji, so why not grow one? For three decades the Chia Pet has been a holiday staple. Each Chia Pet Emoji comes with a Chia seed packet for three plantings (a full coat takes about 2 weeks). Chia Pet Emojis can be used over and over, using Chia seeds or other herbs, such as basil, alfalfa and thyme. Choose between Smiley, Winky and Heart Eyes — or collect them all!
Price: $18.88
Buy Now: Chia Pet Emoji
Give the gift of a good night's sleep. The Zen Salt Lamp, carved by hand out of salt crystals native to the Himalayas, is known to reduce stress and improve sleep as it naturally purifies the air in your home. The bulb produces a warm glow, can change colors and be used as a nightlight.
Price: $19.99
Buy Now: Zen Salt Lamp
An As Seen on TV bestseller, the Wonder Wallet not only keeps you organized but helps protect you from identity theft. This compact leather wallet comes with RFID blocking to prevent remote scanners from stealing your identity and personal financial information. There are 24 card slots, plus space for bills. Made for both men and women in a soft black or red leather, Wonder Wallet measures only 5.25 in. long by 4 in. wide.
Price: $12.99
Buy Now: Wonder Wallet
This, too, sits at the top of the As Seen On TV bestseller list. And why not? For those who live in a cold-weather climate or are often in the outdoors, these socks are the perfect gift. Made of aluminized threads woven into a soft knit nylon fabric, 35° Below Socks reflect your natural body heat, minimizing perspiration and moisture so your feet stay warm and dry even in severe weather. Comes in black or white for children and adults. Machine washable.
Price: $19.99
Buy Now: 35° Below Socks