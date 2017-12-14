"We get a lot of requests for $1,000 to $2,000 for presents for family and related expenses," said Sinai. "People want to give their kids that memorable Christmas."

More than half of consumers took on credit card debt to pay for holiday shopping last year, according to NerdWallet data, and 14 percent still haven't paid off their 2016 holiday debt. Consumers who used debt to fund holiday purchases last year took on an average of $1,003 in new debt, according to MagnifyMoney.

But tapping a pending legal claim for cash can be vastly more expensive than taking on credit card debt.

In a disclosure on its website pertaining to loans extended in South Carolina, Oasis Legal Finance LLC states that its maximum annual rate on personal loans is 98 percent. Legal-Bay's website says it charges a maximum rate of 26.9 percent on the first year of an advance.

In some cases, borrowers may also pay broker fees on advances. The website of Cash4Cases says it pays "referral fees" of up to 25 percent.

By comparison, the average annual variable credit card interest rate was recently 16.61 percent, according to Bankrate.