Dow futures down triple digits on Wall Street ahead of key jobs report

Stock futures were lower this morning, possibly extending losses for what's certain to be the first down week for the Dow and S&P 500 in 11 weeks. Ahead of today's anticipated drop, the Dow is on track for its worst week in five months. (CNBC)

The marquee economic event of the day is, of course, the January employment report, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for 177,000 new non-farm jobs during the month, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4.1 percent. (CNBC)



* 5 things to watch in the January jobs report (WSJ)

Dow components Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Merck (MRK) lead this morning's list of corporate earnings, with Clorox (CLX), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Sprint (S) also scheduled to report. There are no earnings reports scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) stock was modestly higher higher premarket despite not shipping as many iPhones, iPads, or Mac computers as analysts had anticipated in the last quarter. It also gave a current quarter forecast that fell below consensus estimates. (CNBC)



* Tim Cook speaks with CNBC's Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer (CNBC)

* Cramer tackles Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet earnings (CNBC)

More than $100 billion was wiped off the global cryptocurrency market today amid concerns over tighter regulation and worries that the price of bitcoin was manipulated on an exchange. Bitcoin, ethereum and ripple saw their prices tank. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin price drops below $8,000 for first time since Nov. 24 (CNBC)