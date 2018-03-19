Cramer Remix: It’s not too late to sell and raise cash   

Controversies were all over the place in Monday's tape, from Facebook to Uber to the banks, so CNBC's Jim Cramer offered investors some advice on how to navigate the madness.

"The problem is that the controversies are real; they're not faux concerns, which would make this kind of sell-off an easier, more natural buy," the "Mad Money" host said. "The legitimacy of the worries can't be denied. Don't be afraid even to sell something in order to raise cash to prepare for still lower levels."

Cramer was even a net seller for his charitable trust given the widespread weakness in the technology sector, which dragged the whole market down.

"There's just too much that's wrong to be whistling past anything," Cramer said. "It's a more difficult environment and you need to get used to it. There will be some stocks to buy tomorrow, but let's get better prices and more oversold levels before we take the leap."