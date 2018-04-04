Stocks are set to plunge back into correction territory after China announces new tariffs

Futures were lower this morning after China announced additional tariffs against the U.S. The major averages are set to slide back into correction territory after Tuesday's gains pushed them less than 10 percent away from their recent record highs. (CNBC)



* Cramer: I helped investors through the 2010 flash crash by following one key rule (CNBC)

It's possible today's economic data could help Wall Street's mood, although investors remain firmly focused on trade wars and technology sector issues. At 8:15 a.m. ET, ADP releases its March report on private sector employment. (CNBC)



At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute For Supply Management releases its non-manufacturing index, its measure of the U.S. services economy. At the same time, the government's February report on factory orders is expected. (CNBC)

Wild stock market gyrations may be keeping some potential homebuyers at bay. Total mortgage application volume fell 3.3 percent last week from the previous week, Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted data showed this morning. (CNBC)

Amazon.com (AMZN) remains in focus, following a series of negative comments about the company by President Donald Trump. The e-commerce giant's stock has fallen in 10 of the past 15 sessions and is down nearly 13 percent over that span. (CNBC)

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester both have public appearances today. Mester is a voting member of FOMC for 2018, while Bullard is not. (CNBC)