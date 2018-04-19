Office sexual harassment policies lag behind the #MeToo movement

When sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein came to light, the #MeToo movement took off — and its reach has been far and wide.

Still, it's not exactly taking off in the office, according to one study.

Although 90 percent of companies have a sexual harassment policy in place, more than 1 in 5 still don't offer training to prevent such incidents, according to a report from XpertHR, a human resources consulting firm.

Just 35 percent of surveyed companies plan to implement a new a sexual harassment policy in 2018, while 37 percent will amend their current one.

XpertHR polled more than 500 human resource professionals in February.