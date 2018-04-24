Stocks are set for a rebound with 6 Dow stocks reporting earnings

The Trump administration, which has already increased scrutiny on employers, is planning to roll out new proposals that would change the kind of jobs H-1B workers can do as well as what their relationship with employers must look like. (Axios)

A Senate panel narrowly endorsed secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo, all but guaranteeing that he will be confirmed by the full Senate later this week. Trump's nominee had seemed unlikely to secure a majority of the panel's support. (Washington Post)

CNBC has learned that Fox News host Sean Hannity took out $2.5 million in loans last year secured by his sprawling mansion on Long Island, New York. Hannity was identified recently as a client of Michael Cohen, the long-time personal lawyer for Trump.

Prosecutors from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office defended the legality of searches the FBI conducted last year of Paul Manafort's condo and storage locker. Manafort asked a federal judge to rule the searches illegal and exclude the evidence. (Politico)

The man suspected of running down numerous pedestrians, killing 10 people, in downtown Toronto is scheduled to appear in court this morning. No motive is known yet but officials played down possible connections to terrorism. (AP)



One passenger aboard an American Airlines (AAL) flight endured multiple tasings by police officers after allegedly groping a woman on the plane in Miami. Passengers can be seen chanting in a YouTube video "Get him off! Get him off!" (USA Today)

United Airlines (UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz took home $9.56 million in 2017, nearly half of his compensation in 2016, according to a company filing. Munoz told employees that he suggested that the company's compensation committee not give him a bonus. (CNBC)

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is holding talks about an initial public offering, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. Didi reportedly wants to reach a valuation of between $70 and $80 billion through an IPO.

Facebook (FB) released a rule book this morning for the types of posts it allows on its social network, giving the public more detail than ever before on what is permitted on subjects ranging from drug use to inciting violence. (Reuters)

It's been revealed that George H.W. Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday, a day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush. The former president has an infection that spread to his blood. He's said to be responding to treatment and appears to be recovering. (Reuters)