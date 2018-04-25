Cramer Remix: These tech titans aren’t breaking the bank - let them spend

Large-cap technology companies continue to invest like crazy. But most of Wall Street doesn't like it. But CNBC's Jim Cramer said it's not a bad thing.

"Throughout this earnings period I've been struck by just how oblivious many investors are to the new tech food chain and how valuable it is" the "Mad Money" host said.

He pointed out how Amazon Prime has racked up 100 million viewers. YouTube adoption and cloud building are causing Alphabet to buy billions of dollars in capital equipment to meet the demand of YouTube, as capital expenditures increased by 121 percent compared with last year.

"When you're looking at tech, you want innovative companies with so many opportunities that they don't want to just save the money or shell out big dividends," Cramer said.

And while many investors are abandoning big tech sector as the 10-year Treasury hits 3 percent, Cramer said he will not.

"The next time you blanche when you see insane levels of spending from these tech titans, remember, they're doing it for a reason," he said. "This spending is necessary, imperative even, if these companies are going to keep generating phenomenal sales and amazing earnings growth, which is exactly what we want them to do. They're doing what they're supposed to do, people. Don't run from it, embrace it."