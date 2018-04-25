Stock slide is set to extend on Wall Street as rising yields rattle investors

Global stocks and U.S. futures were lower this morning after a huge Tuesday decline on Wall Street wiped out April gains and sent the major U.S. averages to a nearly three-week closing low. The move came as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved above 3 percent for the first time in more than four years. (CNBC)



* Mortgage applications stall as rates make sharp move higher (CNBC)

* Cramer's charts could signal trouble in the market (CNBC)

Shares of Dow component Boeing (BA) were higher in the premarket after the aircraft maker blew away expectations on earnings. Boeing also beat on revenue and raised its 2018 forecast. Boeing's stock move was helping stocks pair some of their premarket losses. (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) shares soared 13 percent in premarket trade after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 16 cents per share, 12 cents above estimates. Revenue came in $655 million, above the $608 million that the Street was expecting.

CNBC parent company Comcast (CMCSA) reported first-quarter earnings of 62 cents per share, 3 cents above what Wall Street was expecting. Revenue for Comcast's NBCUniversal was bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl. (CNBC)



Separately, Comcast formalized its offer for British broadcaster Sky in a deal valued at 22.1 billion pounds, or about $31 billion. Shortly after the news Sky withdrew its recommendation for Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOXA) offer.

Today's after the bell earnings list includes the latest numbers from Facebook (FB), Ford Motor (F), Visa (V), AT&T (T), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), eBay (EBAY), Equifax (EFX), PayPal (PYPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM). (CNBC)