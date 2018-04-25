Stock slide is set to extend on Wall Street as rising yields rattle investors

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump this afternoon. There was no agenda for the meeting posted or hints towards what could be discussed but it comes at a time of heightened U.S.-China trade tensions. (CNBC)
* Cook, Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger top guest list for Trump's first state dinner (USA Today)
A D.C. federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue the Obama-era DACA program and reopen it to new applicants. The judge, John Bates, called the government's decision to end the program "virtually unexplained." (Washington Post)
* Trump's travel ban faces Supreme Court reckoning today (Reuters)
Trump strongly defended his nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, Dr. Ronny Jackson, as "one of the finest people that I have met." However, he hinted that Jackson might soon withdraw from consideration after explosive allegations about him.
The president is facing growing pressure to resolve a dispute between the oil industry and the Farm Belt. Oil refineries want out of a requirement to blend ethanol into the gasoline they produce, while corn growers say the requirement diversifies fuel supply. (WSJ)
Republican Debbie Lesko, a former state senator, is projected to win Arizona's nationally watched special election, The Associated Press reported. Lesko managed to fend off Democrat Hiral Tipirneni, a former emergency room doctor and first-time candidate. (The Hill)
Mick Mulvaney, the interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told banking industry executives that he would meet only with lobbyists if they contributed to his campaign and that executives should press lawmakers hard to pursue their agenda. (NY Times)
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments that portrayed the comedian both as a calculating predator and the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up by a "pathological liar." (AP)
Facebook (FB) confirmed it is making Kevin Martin, a former chair of the Federal Communications Commission, its interim head of U.S. policy. The move came after increased scrutiny in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. (CNBC)
* Cambridge Analytica whistleblower to testify today to House Democrats (USA Today)
* Facebook's WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 (Reuters)
Gmail, Google's email service used by more than 1.4 billion people, is rolling out today its biggest set of changes since 2011. Some of the new features were leaked ahead of time, but the new look has not actually been available for people to try out until now. (CNBC)
* Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device(CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Shire (SHPG) said it was willing to recommend the latest takeover bid from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, after rejecting four other bids. Takeda is now offering $64 billion for the British drug maker.
Amgen (AMGN) beat estimates by 24 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.47 per share, with the biotech company's revenue also topping forecasts. Amgen was helped by an increase in sales for newer products.
Texas Instruments (TXN) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.21 per share, 10 cents above consensus forecasts, and the chipmaker's revenue beat estimates as well. The results were helped by growth in its automotive and industrial markets. The company also forecast stronger than expected earnings for the current quarter.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates by 32 cents, although the casino operator's revenue was very slightly below forecasts. Wynn also increased its quarterly dividend to 75 cents per share from 50 cents.
Cree (CREE) quadrupled consensus estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of four cents per share, and the lighting products company saw revenue beat Street forecasts. The company also gave a stronger than expected current quarter revenue forecast.
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) came in 11 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.22 per share, but the medical product-maker's revenue was below forecasts and it also issued weaker than expected guidance for the current quarter. The revenue miss was driven by lower than expected sales for the company's transcatheter heart valves.
WATERCOOLER
The first reviews are out for Disney (DIS) and Marvel Studios' epic superhero movie "Avengers: Infinity War." Variety reports the Marvel mashup "turns out to be bedazzling fun" and "a sleekly witty action opera."