Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos earned the right to earnings-day silence. Elon Musk hasn't

Elon Musk and Tesla aren't anywhere close to earning that earnings-day right. Musk's frustration, and his broader point that investors should be focused on the long term rather than volatility — and that day traders aren't his audience — is fine to make. He's just not the one who has earned the right to make it. He is sitting on top of a balance sheet that demands he take questions about cash flow, gross margin and spending seriously. Anything less will, and should, be considered defensiveness. And that's not a good thing for a leader to lead with.

Institutional investors who have been with Tesla for years have given Musk room to run — some corporate governance experts say too much. They backed his purchase of SolarCity when corporate governance experts slammed it as a dubious transaction. And they backed his huge stock-based compensation plan when influential proxy-voting firms advised against doing that.

But the give-and-take between analysts and corporate management is the least that can be done when a firm has lost money for six consecutive quarters, has continued to fall short of milestones and also insists it does not need to raise more capital.

Even investor watchdog and research groups that are no fans of short-term trading don't support Musk on this one.

"Musk's temper tantrum certainly was surprising, and my personal view is that given Tesla is at such a turning point, with legitimate cash-flow fears and widely divergent views in the market on company prospects, it is important for Musk to speak with analysts and investors," said Ken Bertsch, executive director, Council of Institutional Investors.

Bertsch added, "That said, some investors in addition to BlackRock do think that quarterly earnings calls can be overdone and waste time and foster short-term focus."

Including Warren Buffett and, for that matter, Bezos.

"Their business plans in general long ago gained substantial credibility in the market, and it is not clear that Tillerson participating in ExxonMobil's calls would have added much."

Buffett does take a full day of questions from investors at the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, which is this weekend. And in a few recent years, Buffett also invited analysts for a Q&A, a concession made after its lower-cost B shares were issued in large numbers to help fund the acquisition of Burlington Northern, and Berkshire was added to the S&P 500, making the stock much more widely held. But you won't ever see quarterly guidance from Omaha.

Bertsch noted that Bezos did receive some criticism on his approach to communication years ago, before Amazon's success had been fully established, and "was more in the kind of moment that Tesla finds itself in now."

Nell Minow, a Tesla shareholder and well-known investor watchdog, said she is not a huge fan of the quarterly calls. She said they "play into and perpetuate overfocus on both short-term numbers and the relevance of Wall Street analysts who try to justify their value by trying to inflate the importance of the announcements made on the calls." Minow, who is vice chair at ValueEdge Advisors, which works with institutional investors to engage with corporate management, added, "You won't find Warren Buffett or indeed most value investors spending time on the calls."

Minow said the calls can serve a purpose — usually when a short-seller asks a tough question or when the CEO departs from the talking points. "But more than 95 percent of the time it's so orchestrated that it adds no value."

This was not one of those times, but for all the wrong reasons. The value added was to take billions in value away from Tesla shares based on Musk's testiness.