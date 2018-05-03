Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos earned the right to earnings-day silence. Elon Musk hasn't

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has been given a really long leash by investors, but even some of them feel the relentless leader went too far when he dismissed Wall Street analysts' questions on Wednesday's earnings call and attacked one analyst's question as "boring" and "bonehead."
The surprise tantrum does highlight a growing tension in the investing universe: the short-term earnings-oriented focus, which includes the quarterly earnings' give-and-take between corporate management and analysts and a push by many money managers, such as BlackRock, the largest in the world, to migrate investors away from the short-term and to a longer-term view of investing.
In 2016 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink issued a letter to companies in the S&P 500 and major European companies that proposed eliminating the practice of offering quarterly guidance. Fink wrote that chief executives and boards should provide a strategic framework for long-term value creation.
Some CEOs already have earned the right to ignore the quarterly earnings game. Warren Buffett doesn't do quarterly calls and doesn't offer quarterly guidance. Jeff Bezos hasn't been on an earnings call in years. When he ran ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson wasn't to be found on an earnings call; the highest you got from the oil giant was the head of investor relations. The new ExxonMobil CEO, Darren Woods, doesn't join quarterly calls, either. And sometimes the CEO weight falls somewhere in between silence and acquiescence.
But these companies, and leaders, earned the right to earnings-day silence, or their business models simply did not require any quarterly update for investors to be comfortable with the overall direction. Sometimes the line is too close to call. For years Netflix CEO Reed Hastings refused to allow analysts to ask questions on the call posed in real time; they had to send in questions in advance and Netflix chose the ones it wanted to answer. And this during years when it was spending heavily while losing money. More recently, Netflix has moved to the still "unusual" practice of having one Wall Street analyst lead a Q&A with its management.