Stock futures are pointing to an extension of a rally that saw the Dow close above 25,000

China's Finance Ministry announced today that it will cut import tariffs on some vehicles to 15 percent, down from as much as 25 percent. The move signifies an attempt to open up the Chinese market to international players. (CNBC)

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump's administration is working on details of a deal with the Chinese, and may lift a ban on U.S. companies selling hardware and software to Chinese corporate ZTE if it works out.



Democratic leaders, as part of a push to take control of at least one chamber of Congress during critical elections later this year, have rolled out a package of policies targeting alleged corruption by Trump and his advisors. (CNBC)

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged earlier this year that his country had a new nuclear-powered missile with unlimited range. However, the missile has yet to perform a successful test over multiple attempts, sources tell CNBC.

The New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, appointed Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cunningham as its first female president. She will replace Thomas Farley as head of NYSE. (Reuters)

The Obamas are headed to Netflix (NFLX). Barack and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with the U.S. streaming giant to produce scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify to European officials today that the social networking giant did not do enough to prevent its tools from causing "harm," according to prepared remarks obtained by NBC News.



