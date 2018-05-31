The rise of artificial intelligence and more automation has many worried about job security. Automation has already profoundly changed the way we do our jobs today, especially in manufacturing.

So what will happen to jobs as artificial intelligence evolves — enabling computers to analyze large amounts of data and formulate investment decisions, answer simple customer service questions or drive cars? What skills do workers need to earn a good living in the near future? What jobs are at the greatest risk?

These are the kinds of questions that the Rockefeller Foundation and New America are seeking to answer. The two partnered together this spring to kick off a pilot program called ShiftLabs to address the most pressing challenges related to automation and what will be required to earn a good living in the future.

Taking place in five cities across the country — Phoenix, Indianapolis, Miami, Detroit and Oklahoma City — ShiftLabs is collaborating with leaders in technology, industry, policy, philanthropy and culture. Among them: Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University; Betsy Masiello, former senior director of public policy, research and economics at Uber; and Noah Lang, co-founder and chief executive at Stride Health.