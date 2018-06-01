The mastermind behind the first wave of surgical robots unveils the next generation

Moll, who is known as the "Bill Gates of robotics," ushered in the first wave of surgical robotics in 1995 with his company Intuitive Surgical and its Da Vinci systems. That business is now publicly traded with a market value around $51 billion.

But Moll has started a new venture, his fourth, called Auris Health in Redwood City, California. There, he is creating a "second generation of robotic capability" for doctors, he says.

For the unfamiliar, Moll and his team built the Da Vinci surgical systems in the early 90s to help surgeons do their work in a minimally invasive way. These large robots translate the movements of a surgeon's hands into smaller, more precise motions.

"That was complicated when we did it," Moll says. "And the challenge was two-fold. We were pushing the capability of robotics as they existed at that time. And we were really fighting from a conceptual standpoint to convince people it was a reasonable idea to use robots in surgery."

For all the tech advances he's personally brought to medicine, Moll still doesn't call himself an engineer.

"I never had formal training. I grew up when we were in the space race and trying to go to the moon. The types of things that got me excited about tech were simple ways to automate tasks that could otherwise take people forever to do. When I got back thinking about tech as early as I can, things like Homer Price [a character in a kid's book] and his automated doughnut machine inspired me."

Today, robots are commonly accepted in surgery thanks to Moll. And the innovator has turned his attention to endoscopy, a procedure which lets doctors diagnose or deliver treatment to a patient's organs through their natural bodily openings, no incision required, not even a pin-sized puncture.