Tell us what you think: What's going to provide the biggest surprise of the week?

The week ahead will be dominated by a number of key geopolitical and economic events, with the most high profile of all likely to be the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The meeting, which takes place in Singapore on Tuesday, comes on the back of North Korea dramatically altering course following recent multiple missile launches. Trump has said the historic meeting would mark the "start" of discussions on the issue of denuclearization.

Following that, markets will likely turn their attention to central bank meetings. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is expected to result in the announcement of an interest rate hike on Wednesday, with the central bank's unwinding of its balance sheet also in focus.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, will be holding its policy meeting on Thursday. The institution's chief economist said last week that the central bank would deliberate on how it will wind down its bond-buying program at the meeting.