Cramer Remix: The Qualcomm-NXP deal could signal what’s next for trade   

As stocks turned positive towards the end of Friday's trading session, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors not to get too cheery about Wall Street shrugging off the escalating trade war.

"Many bulls were heartened that the stock market clawed its way back up and at one time was almost even, despite the tariffs. I question that logic," the "Mad Money" host said.

Going over his weekly game plan, Cramer expected Washington's "tit-for-tat tariff situation" with Beijing to come into focus on Monday after President Donald Trump's Friday statement in which he revealed plans to place tariffs on up to $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China swiftly responded to the release, placing its own tariffs on a host of U.S. products including automobiles that were slated to take effect on July 6.

And while some market-watchers think the trade debacle with China could dissipate because of its negative impact on geopolitical relations and stocks, Cramer wasn't so sure.

"Trump believes that we need to stand up to China, even if it ends up hurting business here in the United States and sending the stock market down," Cramer said.

He added that Trump's seemingly unwavering position would likely continue to weigh on stocks as the market entered Monday's trading session. And even if news that China approved Qualcomm's purchase of NXP Semiconductors turns out to be true, Cramer didn't expect the president to budge.

"If we come in on Monday and we hear that that deal is done, that will be viewed as a signal that China doesn't want any additional escalation," he said. "The thing is, while that signal may send a positive message to Wall Street, I don't think the intended audience — President Trump — will actually even care."