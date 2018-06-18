Here is what a student could have made if they invested their 2014 summer earnings in FANG stocks

Are you a student and think investing is something that only people with full-time jobs can do? Well, think again.

"If you have enough cash to leave a 10-buck tip after you've had food out, you have enough money to start investing," said Emmet Savage, CEO of Rubicoin. "There's this misconception that you need thousands in the books, and that's just not the case."

Rubicoin is an educational investment app with the goal of getting the world investing successfully, starting with young professionals.

To prove that it doesn't take a large amount of capital to invest, the app did a study of what a student could've made if they invested their summer earnings in FANG stocks — as in Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google — starting in the summer of 2014.

"We picked FANG because it was a well-known part of the lexicon by 2014, and [they are] all companies that all students at the age would've experienced in the past and had some affection for," said Rory Carron, head analyst at Rubicoin.

The data showed what a student could have made by investing summer earnings from a 13-week job or internship that paid $10 an hour at 25 hours per week.