Cramer Remix: Go ahead, China—sell your U.S. Treasurys!   

CNBC's Jim Cramer wants to make something very clear: the United States isn't hostage to China just because it owns a lot of U.S. Treasurys.

"That is not how it works," the "Mad Money" host said Tuesday as markets slid on escalating trade tensions.

"If the Chinese decided to dump their treasury holdings, that will move our long-term rates back up where they should be," he said. "The banks will become a heck of a lot more profitable. And commentators will stop droning on and on about the lack of inflection in the yield curve as a sign that the future's bleaker than we thought."

In short, China selling its $1.18 trillion U.S. Treasury holdings could actually have major benefits for the U.S. market, Cramer said.

"There are plenty of things I am really worried about when it comes to our escalating trade war with the PRC ... but this ain't one of them," he said. "If China wants to sell their $1.2 trillion worth of U.S. Treasurys to somehow punish us, I say go ahead, make my day."