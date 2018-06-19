    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: Go ahead, China—sell your U.S. Treasurys!

    • CNBC's Jim Cramer says there are a lot of things that scare him about a U.S.-China trade war, but selling its position in U.S. Treasurys isn't one of them.
    • The "Mad Money" host also sits down with the CEOs of Carrizo Oil & Gas and Optinose.
    • In the lightning round, he turns bearish on the maker of one of his favorite beers.
    Cramer Remix: Go ahead, China—sell your U.S. Treasurys!
    Cramer Remix: Go ahead, China—sell your U.S. Treasurys!   

    CNBC's Jim Cramer wants to make something very clear: the United States isn't hostage to China just because it owns a lot of U.S. Treasurys.

    "That is not how it works," the "Mad Money" host said Tuesday as markets slid on escalating trade tensions.

    "If the Chinese decided to dump their treasury holdings, that will move our long-term rates back up where they should be," he said. "The banks will become a heck of a lot more profitable. And commentators will stop droning on and on about the lack of inflection in the yield curve as a sign that the future's bleaker than we thought."

    In short, China selling its $1.18 trillion U.S. Treasury holdings could actually have major benefits for the U.S. market, Cramer said.

    "There are plenty of things I am really worried about when it comes to our escalating trade war with the PRC ... but this ain't one of them," he said. "If China wants to sell their $1.2 trillion worth of U.S. Treasurys to somehow punish us, I say go ahead, make my day."

    The trillion-dollar question in U.S.-China debacle

    An Apple store in Hangzhou, China.
    Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images
    An Apple store in Hangzhou, China.

    As questions swirled Tuesday about who would come out on top if a trade war sparks between the United States and China, Cramer weighed each side's advantages.

    For one, the United States imports much more from China than China imports from the United States, meaning that Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods would more drastically affect producers there, Cramer said.

    But he noted that some U.S. retailers import industrial parts, machinery and electronics from China, which could put pressure on them as they seek other countries from which to source their products.

    Still, he maintained his Tuesday morning call that, even with the president's most recent threat to place $200 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, "China needs us more than we need them."

    "The one wild card? Will the Chinese risk boycotting Apple when it's one of the largest employers in China?" he said. "That's the trillion-dollar question, as in Apple's run at the trillion-dollar market cap hang[s] in the balance here."

    For more of Cramer's analysis, click here.

    Carrizo Oil & Gas CEO flags an unusual problem for drillers

    Chip Johnson, CEO, Carrizo Oil & Gas, with Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money."
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Chip Johnson, CEO, Carrizo Oil & Gas, with Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money."

    The Permian Basin, the largest shale oil-producing region in the United States, is on a path to become one of the world's largest oilfields, according to recent estimates.

    But as producers extract more and more resources from the region, which stretches across Texas and New Mexico, an unusual problem is bubbling up: a surplus of water.

    "In the Permian Basin, you make a lot of water," Chip Johnson, the CEO of independent oil and gas driller Carrizo Oil & Gas, told CNBC on Tuesday. "Typically, you'll make five barrels of water for every barrel of oil."

    When companies like the $2.2 billion Carrizo extract oil from the Permian, salt water comes out with it, creating issues around handling the extra fluids, Johnson said.

    "It's probably the most water-rich or water-problem oil basin," Johnson told Cramer. "You have 15 million barrels a day of salt water right now that has to be dealt with, usually re-injected back into briny reservoirs that are deeper than anything else."

    To watch and read more about Johnson's interview, click here.

    Off the charts: Calling Tesla's run

    CNBC

    On the worst day this month for the major averages, Cramer wanted to take a step back and get some perspective on some of the market's hottest stocks.

    So Cramer called on Carolyn Boroden, the technician behind FibonacciQueen.com and his colleague at RealMoney.com, to explain why taking a longer term view on stocks can go a long way.

    Her best example? The turbulent, short-seller-ridden stock of Elon Musk's automaker, Tesla.

    In April, Tesla's daily chart looked incredibly bearish. Shares were tanking as more and more investors and analysts began to question Musk's leadership.

    "But the weekly chart ... painted a very different picture," and it helped Boroden call Tesla's latest rally, Cramer said. The stock has run more than 20 percent since the company's early June shareholder meeting.

    Click here for more of Boroden's analysis.

    Optinose CEO on 'innovative' way to raise awareness

    When Optinose developed a drug to treat chronic rhinosinusitis, which affects 30 million people in the United States, the pharmaceutical delivery company innovated a new system of raising awareness.

    "We frankly do things in sort of novel ways," CEO Peter Miller told Cramer in a Thursday interview.

    Miller said that after the company received regulatory approval for the drug in September 2017, its leadership purposely decided to delay its launch in order to build awareness.

    And according to Miller, it worked: in September, the drug, called XHANCE, only had 29 percent awareness. Now, it's over 85 percent, the CEO said.

    "Despite the fact [that] we chose to not launch for a period of time, we had an innovative idea to put clinical nurse educators out in the field prior to the launch of the product," Miller told Cramer. "They were able to educate doctors on the disease state here, how our product ... uses the magic of breath to get the drug high and deep in the nasal cavity, and that, I think, [was] a brilliant idea by our chief commercial officer."

    Lightning round: Not tapping into TAP

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on callers' favorite stocks:

    Molson Coors Brewing Company: "It's so funny because I am a Coors Light drinker and all of my friends know that (except for when I'm drinking Corona at my bar), and I just think that Molson Coors is just not doing well enough to recommend the stock. It's just not having good quarters and it also calls into question exactly how sustainable the beer market is. It's that bad."

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: "When this stock was at $6, $7, $8, we recommended it. It's gotten up to $11. I am more nervous about it here. Nervous is probably the wrong word; I am concerned because the short position's so big and the shorts just spread constant pain about this one. I don't want to be a part of either side. It has gotten too difficult. It is a true battleground."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---
    CRZO
    ---
    TSLA
    ---
    OPTN
    ---
    TAP
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...