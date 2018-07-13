Dow is set to open higher as banks report mixed earnings

President Donald Trump meets with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May again today after blasting her plans for Brexit and saying the direction of Britain’s talks to leave the EU could kill any trade deal with the U.S. (The Sun)



* Trump says Boris Johnson, hard Brexit supporter and ex-Foreign secretary, would "make a great” PM (CNBC)

A huge blimp depicting Trump as a baby took flight for two hours in London today, with thousands expected to protest the U.S. president’s policies. Trump said the blimp makes him feel “unwelcome.” (CNBC)

However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told CNBC Friday Trump should understand the U.K. will always be prepared to challenge his views in a respectful way, regardless of whether his feelings get hurt.



* Trump says Queen Elizabeth II has 'a great and beautiful grace about her' (USA Today)

Harley-Davidson (HOG) has been invited to open a factory in Berlin, according to a German media outlet. Trump has repeatedly attacked Harley for plans to shift some operations overseas due to EU tariffs.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are sure to discuss North Korea at next week's bilateral summit as the American leader looks to tap Moscow's strategic leverage over the isolated state. (CNBC)

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he plans to sell all of his stock holdings and buy Treasurys with the proceeds after receiving a letter from the ethics office. (CNBC)

Value retailer Five Below (FIVE) is moving into one of the most desirable yet pricey shopping districts in the America: New York's Fifth Avenue. Five Below's first location in Manhattan is set to open in November near Bryant Park. (CNBC)

The longest Amazon Prime Day yet will begin on Monday and last for 36 hours through Tuesday. For many shoppers, it’s a day to finally snag that tech product or kitchen device they've been eyeing at a discount. (CNBC)