Dow is set to open higher as banks report mixed earnings

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open on Wall Street this morning after Thursday’s rally sent the Nasdaq to a record closing high. The Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 were all on track for a second consecutive weekly gain as earnings season begins with the banks. (CNBC)
* JP Morgan shares rise after quarterly trading revenue unexpectedly increases (CNBC)
* Citigroup shares drop after earnings beat but revenue misses (CNBC)
* Wells Fargo shares fall after revenue misses analyst expectations (CNBC)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares were sharply lower after the health-care company was ordered to pay a record $4.7 billion to 22 women who alleged J&N’s talc-based products contained asbestos and caused cases of ovarian cancer. (CNBC)
AT&T (T) shares were under pressure after the Justice Department decided to appeal the approval of the telecom giant’s purchase of Time Warner. AT&T said it is ready to defend the original decision. (CNBC)
U.K. regulators said if Disney (DIS) is successful in buying assets from Fox, it must pay at least £14 per share for broadcaster Sky. NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) is now offering £14.75 per Sky share.
The Friday economic calendar includes data on import and export prices for June at 8:30 a.m. ET and the mid-July reading on consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)