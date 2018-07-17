Tech stock tumble could be ahead after Netflix miss

Nasdaq futures were under pressure this morning after Netflix subscriber numbers missed forecasts and Amazon suffered through website outages during its annual Prime Day. Dow and S&P 500 futures were modestly lower. (CNBC)
* Cramer flags opportunity in FANG after Netflix's 'less-than-stellar' quarter (CNBC)
Netflix (NFLX) stock was 10 percent lower premarket after its membership growth numbers came in below analyst forecasts. It did report quarterly profit of 85 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 79 cents, but revenue was below Street forecasts. (CNBC)
Amazon.com (AMZN) suffered through website glitches Monday as its annual Prime Day got underway. Amazon said many of the glitches had been solved as the day progressed, with the promotion set to continue until 3 a.m. ET tomorrow morning. (CNBC)
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will no doubt get plenty of Wall Street attention today, as he presents his semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET. He’ll repeat his testimony tomorrow before the House Financial Services Committee. (CNBC)
Economic numbers today include June industrial production figures (9:15 a.m. ET) and the monthly sentiment survey from the National Association of Home Builders (10 a.m. ET). (CNBC)
Three Dow components – Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Goldman Sachs (GS), and UnitedHealth (UNH) report quarterly earnings this morning. After-the-bell reports this afternoon include the latest quarterly numbers from CSX (CSX) and United Continental (UAL). (CNBC)
* Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue estimates (CNBC)
* UnitedHealth quarterly profit rises 28% (CNBC)