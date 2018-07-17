Tech stock tumble could be ahead after Netflix miss

President Donald Trump's defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint appearance sparked backlash from both parties. Sen. John McCain called it "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory." (CNBC)



* Trump, at Putin’s side, questions US intelligence on 2016 election (NY Times)

During the same joint appearance, Putin said he told Trump that Russia is prepared to extend the New START nuclear treaty that expires in 2021. The treaty calls for deployable nuclear warheads and bombs to be capped at no more than 1,550. (Reuters)

The EU and Japan signed a trade deal that promises to eliminate 99 percent of tariffs that cost businesses in the EU and Japan nearly $1.17 billion annually. They see the signing of the deal as a signal against Trump's protectionist trade policies. (USA Today)

Charlotte, North Carolina reluctantly said it would be willing to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. The reluctance was mostly about whether a Democratic-leaning city with a carefully cultivated reputation wanted to associate itself with Trump. (NY Times)

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava. However, they will follow the Coast Guard’s revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel. (AP)

Investment in the global energy sector totaled $1.8 trillion in 2017, marking a 2 percent drop from the previous year after adjusting for inflation. A sharp drop in spending on power plants offset a moderate increase in money flowing into the electric grid. (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) is working to determine the best way to proceed with GE Capital, the lending unit that nearly sank the company in the financial crisis. The company could face more questions when the company reports earnings later this week. (WSJ)

Walmart (WMT) struck a five-year agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) for expanded use of Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence technology. The retailer said the goal is to make shopping faster and easier for its customers. (CNBC)