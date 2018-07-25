Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: KO, GM, BA, FCAU, UPS & more

Tariffs have potential to derail the markets, says chief investment officer. Here's why 2 Hours Ago | 03:06

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Coca-Cola – The beverage giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above forecasts. Global organic revenue growth did beat estimates, although North America saw an unexpected decline.

General Motors – The automaker earned $1.81 per share for the second quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, however GM did cut its full-year forecast because of rising input costs, particularly aluminum and steel.

Boeing – The jet maker earned an adjusted $3.33 per share for the second quarter, 7 cents a share above estimates,. Revenue came in above Street forecasts and Boeing also raised its full-year revenue guidance, although it is taking another charge related to its tanker program.

Fiat Chrysler – Former CEO Sergio Marchionne has died. Marchionne had suffered complications following shoulder surgery and was replaced as the automaker’s CEO earlier this week. Separately, the automaker cut its full-year forecast

United Parcel Service – The delivery company beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.94 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, as well, boosted by strong growth in online shopping.

Anthem – The health insurer beat forecasts by 9 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $4.25 per share. Revenue topped estimates and Anthem raised its full-year forecast, as premium rates increase and patient medical costs fall.

Waste Management – The waste processing company beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.01 per share. Revenue fell slightly short of forecasts, but the company did raise its full-year earnings guidance.

Hilton Worldwide – Hilton’s adjusted earnings matched estimates at 70 cents per share. The hotel operator’s revenue fell short for the quarter, however, but Hilton raised its full-year forecast as revenue per available room rises.

AT&T – AT&T reported adjusted quarterly profit of 91 cents per share, 6 cents a share above consensus forecasts. The company also raised its full-year guidance, however investors are focusing on revenue numbers that came in below Street forecasts. A&T did add more wireless subscribers than expected.

Lululemon – Lululemon named Sephora executive Calvin McDonald as its new chief executive officer, effective August 20. Former CEO Laurent Potdevin stepped down in February after engaging in behavior that the athletic apparel maker said did not meet the company’s standards.

Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share. The chipmaker’s revenue above estimates and the company also issued strong earnings guidance for the current quarter, saying it expects continued growth in its industrial and automotive businesses.

iRobot – iRobot earned 37 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 18 cents a share. The maker of the Roomba automated vacuum cleaner also reported better-than-expected revenue and iRobot raised its full-year guidance, saying it was seeing growth across all major regions.

Charter Communications – The cable operator said John Malone would retire from its board of directors, taking on the role of “director emeritus.” The cable pioneer will still attend board meetings and provide advice, although he will not have a vote.

Kraft Heinz – Kraft Heinz issued a voluntary recall of about 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip. The recall comes amid indications that the affected cases could allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism, although no cases of illness have been reported.

Viacom – Viacom is in talks to acquire AwesomenessTV from NBCUniversal and CNBC parent Comcast, Verizon Communications, and Hearst Corp., according to a Bloomberg report. Comcast owns 51 percent of the channel.

Spotify – Spotify was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” at Pivotal Research, which noted a run-up in the streaming music service’s stock price to a price near its target as well as what Pivotal considers “too aggressive” consensus on 2018 growth.

L Brands — Evercore has taken a short position in the apparel retailer, pointing to worsening social media engagement with both the Victoria’s Secret and Pink brands.

Stryker – Stryker beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.76 per share. The medical implant maker also seeing revenue come in above consensus. Stryker also raised its full-year guidance.