Jobs, Apple, and Trump tariff risk drive stocks as August begins

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a mixed open on Wall Street this morning as reports said the Trump administration planned to propose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Initially, the levy target was 10 percent. China vows to retaliate. (Reuters)



* Apple CEO Tim Cook: Tariffs can have 'unintended consequences' (CNBC)

Nasdaq futures was getting support from a 4 percent premarket advance in Apple (AAPL), which reported strong earnings after-the-bell Tuesday. Ahead of the Apple numbers, the Nasdaq broke its three-session losing streak. (CNBC)



* Apple's average iPhone selling price beats estimates (CNBC)

* Apple reports 31% advance in services revenue (CNBC)

* Apple's cash-on-hand declines to $243.7 billion (CNBC)

On the first day of August, the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 were coming off solid Tuesday gains. The three stock measures posted strong gains for July, with the Dow leading the way with a 4.7 percent monthly gain. (CNBC)

The Fed releases its post-meeting policy statement at 2 p.m. ET. No interest rate hike is expected. Meanwhile, the ADP private-sector jobs report showed a boom in July. The government's report is out on Friday. (CNBC)



* US 10-year Treasury yield hits 3% after strong ADP payrolls data (CNBC)

U.S. automakers report their July sales numbers throughout the morning, with the exception of General Motors (GM), which now only reports on a quarterly basis. Tesla (TSLA) reports earnings after the bell. (CNBC)



* Tesla enlists workers from all over the company in an urgent push to build batteries and cars (CNBC)

* Musk trolls billionaire betting against Tesla, promising to 'send Einhorn a box of short shorts' (CNBC)

The highest rates in about a month and high home prices took their toll on the mortgage business last week. Total mortgage application volume slipped 2.5 percent. (CNBC)