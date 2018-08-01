Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, P, CAKE, CPB, AMC & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Apple – Apple reported quarterly profit of $2.34 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts with a boost from Apple's iPhone X, and the company also gave upbeat revenue projections for the current quarter. Here's a wrap of all the major analyst opinions on Apple.

Pandora Media – Pandora lost 15 cents per share for its latest quarter, 1 cent a share less than Wall Street had anticipated. The streaming music service's revenue beat forecasts, and Pandora also said it now has about six million Pandora Premium subscribers.

Cheesecake Factory – Cheesecake Factory fell 16 cents a share short of forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 65 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Same-restaurant sales did increase during the quarter, but higher medical insurance and legal costs hurt the bottom line.

Campbell Soup — Hedge fund Third Point has built a more than $300 million stake in Campbell, according to a Dow Jones report, amount to more than 2.5 percent of the food company's stock. Third Point's Daniel Loeb is also said to have spoken to interim CEO Keith McLoughlin about the company's strategic review.

AMC Entertainment – The movie theater operator earned 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, more than double the 8 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts amid a record quarter for both admissions and food and beverage sales.

Generac – The maker of home and commercial generators earned an adjusted $1.11 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 90 cents a share. Revenue also topped Street forecasts, with demand strong in both the residential and commercial markets.

Restaurant Brands International – The parent of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes reported adjusted quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell below forecasts, however, and same-restaurant sales came in flat.

Kroger – The supermarket operator is launching a grocery delivery service. The company told The Wall Street Journal that it is utilizing its Vitacost.com unit to develop the service, called "Kroger Ship."

Garmin – The maker of GPS-based products reported adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, as demand for its fitness and outdoor devices rose.

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire will loan up to $2 billion to Seritage Growth Properties, which owns a portfolio of former Sears Holdings locations. Berkshire's Warren Buffett holds nearly six percent of Seritage's outstanding shares.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts – The casino operators may benefit from the monthly report on gaming revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau. Revenue was up 10.3 percent from year-ago levels, the 24th consecutive monthly gain.

Baidu – Baidu reported a 45 percent jump in profits for the second quarter, beating analyst forecasts, as the China-based internet search company benefited from growth of its newsfeed product.

Rio Tinto – Rio saw a first half profit increase of 12 percent, but that was a smaller increase than analysts had been anticipating for the mining company. Results were partly impacted by pricing levels in old alumina contracts, which meant that the company did not benefit from stronger market pricing during the quarter.

AutoZone – AutoZone was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, which noted improving comparable store sales and better fundamentals for the auto parts retailer.

Dropbox – Dropbox was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which said a roughly 16 percent drop over the past week or so without any change in fundamentals provides an attractive entry point for the data storage company.

Papa John's – The pizza chain's stock was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies. The firm said the recent uncertainty following the departure of founder John Schnatter is already reflected in the stock's price, and that upside potential outweighs downside risk.