Cramer Remix: Tesla news sends bond prices higher   

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet about potentially making the automaker a private company affected the bond market in an interesting way, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"Do you know that the bonds actually went up on this news, which indicates that there are real buyers, there are people who want to buy Tesla up here, the stock?" the "Mad Money" host said in response to a caller's question.

Cramer recalled what he said when Tesla reported its latest quarterly earnings: that the ball was back in the bulls' court when it came to the stock of Tesla because the company outperformed investors' expectations.

"Do you need to sell it? I don't even know," he said. "Look, if you own it to this point, just go to its logical conclusion and see what happens because, like I said, just like when I go to see David Blaine, man, magic's exciting."