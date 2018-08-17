New retirees: Don't overlook this tax-planning sweet spot

A special opportunity to do some serious tax-planning awaits many people heading into retirement.

This sweet spot is the stretch of time that starts after you're done with full-time work and before you begin taking required minimum distributions from your 401(k) account or traditional individual retirement account at age 70½. And presumably, you'll find yourself in a lower tax bracket.

"This is a good time to look at whether some strategies can work that help with taxes," said Avani Ramnani, director of financial planning and wealth management at Francis Financial in New York.