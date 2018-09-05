Stocks are set to decline at the open as trade concerns persist

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open on Wall Street. The first trading day of September on Tuesday got off to a similar negative start, but the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all finished well off their session lows. (CNBC)



Trade concerns were hampering stocks, as the U.S. and Canada resume talks today after failing on Friday to bring them into the U.S.-Mexico deal. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, "No NAFTA is better than a bad NAFTA deal for Canadians." (Reuters)

Dow stock Caterpillar (CAT) is rated buy in resumed coverage of the machinery sector at Deutsche Bank, which cites compelling valuations and favorable credit cycle trends. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) briefly became the second publicly traded company after Apple (AAPL) to reach $1 trillion in market value. But it closed below the magic number and was under some pressure this morning. (CNBC)

The government releases July trade figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Mortgage Bankers Association said home loan applications overall were little changed last week and refis were off 1 percent. (CNBC)



* The ADP private-sector jobs report for August, normally out on a Wednesday, comes tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday. However, the government's August employment is out on Friday.



* It's a busy day for Fed speeches, featuring St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, New York Fed President John Williams, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

U.S. oil prices extended their losses today, falling towards $68 per barrel as Tropical Storm Gordon hit the Gulf coast and weakened, offsetting support from forecasts of lower U.S. inventories and sanctions against Iran. (Reuters)



* Powerful typhoon kills 10 in Japan, leaving thousands stranded (Reuters)