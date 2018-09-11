Wall Street expected to open lower after S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap 4-day losing streaks

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a mixed session Monday that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap four-day losing streaks. The Dow was a notable underperformer, however, posting its second straight negative session. (CNBC)
* Warren Buffett: In the 10 years since financial panic, we've learned we're 'all dominoes' (CNBC)
Investors will be paying close attention to the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), following last week's nonfarm payrolls. JOLTS are due out at 10 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are expected at the same time. (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) shares were lower in premarket. CEO Elon Musk said the company will scrap some paint options for the firm's luxury electric cars to ease the manufacturing process. Customers will be able to buy cars in those colors if they pay more. (CNBC)