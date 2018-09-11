Wall Street expected to open lower after S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap 4-day losing streaks

Trump's national security advisor said the U.S. is working with France and the U.K. on plans for a coordinated military strike in Syira if the regime uses chemical weapons in an offensive against the country's last major rebel haven. (WSJ)

China will seek permission from the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions on the United States next week, amid an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies, according to WTO's meeting agenda. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is about to propose its latest rollback of Obama-era climate rules. The move will ease requirements for oil and gas companies that were designed to limit leaks of the heat-trapping gas methane. (WSJ)

With the balance of power in Congress at stake in just under two months, the influential conservative Koch political network has added another campaign finance weapon to its arsenal, a new super PAC. (CNBC)

Trump has received what the White House said is a "very warm, very positive letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, requesting a follow-up meeting with Trump after the summit in Singapore earlier this year. (CNBC)

A new polls shows that voters are enthusiastic about the economy, but it has not translated into a better approval rating for Trump. Republicans have primarily touted the economy as they try to stop Democrats from taking a House majority. (CNBC)



Hurricane Florence could inflict the hardest hurricane punch the Carolinas have seen in more than 60 years. North Carolina has been hit by only one other Category 4 storm since reliable record keeping began in the 1850s. (AP)



Reuters has learned jailed former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will throw in the towel in his legal battle to run in the Oct. 7 election and allow his Workers Party to announce running mate Fernando Haddad as its candidate.

Mark Zuckerberg owes Bill Gates a debt of gratitude. The Microsoft co-founder told Zuckerberg to learn from Gates' own mistakes in the 1990s and pay careful attention to D.C. Gates has reportedly become a mentor for the Facebook founder. (CNBC)



