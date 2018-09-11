Morning Brief

Wall Street expected to open lower after S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap 4-day losing streaks

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a mixed session Monday that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap four-day losing streaks. The Dow was a notable underperformer, however, posting its second straight negative session. (CNBC)

* Warren Buffett: In the 10 years since financial panic, we've learned we're 'all dominoes' (CNBC)

Investors will be paying close attention to the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), following last week's nonfarm payrolls. JOLTS are due out at 10 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are expected at the same time. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) shares were lower in premarket. CEO Elon Musk said the company will scrap some paint options for the firm's luxury electric cars to ease the manufacturing process. Customers will be able to buy cars in those colors if they pay more. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Trump's national security advisor said the U.S. is working with France and the U.K. on plans for a coordinated military strike in Syira if the regime uses chemical weapons in an offensive against the country's last major rebel haven. (WSJ)

China will seek permission from the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions on the United States next week, amid an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies, according to WTO's meeting agenda. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is about to propose its latest rollback of Obama-era climate rules. The move will ease requirements for oil and gas companies that were designed to limit leaks of the heat-trapping gas methane. (WSJ)

With the balance of power in Congress at stake in just under two months, the influential conservative Koch political network has added another campaign finance weapon to its arsenal, a new super PAC. (CNBC)

Trump has received what the White House said is a "very warm, very positive letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, requesting a follow-up meeting with Trump after the summit in Singapore earlier this year. (CNBC)

A new polls shows that voters are enthusiastic about the economy, but it has not translated into a better approval rating for Trump. Republicans have primarily touted the economy as they try to stop Democrats from taking a House majority. (CNBC)

* GOP faces deadline crunch as threat of losing House deepens (Politico)

Hurricane Florence could inflict the hardest hurricane punch the Carolinas have seen in more than 60 years. North Carolina has been hit by only one other Category 4 storm since reliable record keeping began in the 1850s. (AP)

* Go deeper: Hurricane Florence is a storm threat unlike any other (Axios)

Reuters has learned jailed former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will throw in the towel in his legal battle to run in the Oct. 7 election and allow his Workers Party to announce running mate Fernando Haddad as its candidate.

Mark Zuckerberg owes Bill Gates a debt of gratitude. The Microsoft co-founder told Zuckerberg to learn from Gates' own mistakes in the 1990s and pay careful attention to D.C. Gates has reportedly become a mentor for the Facebook founder. (CNBC)

* Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with an ancient Roman emperor offers insight into how he runs Facebook (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Sonos (SONO) stock fell as much as 15 percent in extended hours on Monday after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, its first earnings report. The company reported a loss of 45 cents per share on revenue of $208.4 million.

Susquehanna Financial Group released its latest PC-SIGnals report for the third quarter, which revealed rising share for AMD's (AMD) chips in the desktop PC, laptop and graphics card markets.

Apple (AAPL) remains on watch after President Donald Trump pressured the iPhone maker to manufacture its products in the United States. Investors are also anticipating the company's product event on Wednesday, where it's expected to announce three new iPhones and more.

WATERCOOLER

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims, after a year when two attacks demonstrated the enduring threat of terrorism in the nation's biggest city. (AP)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
593
---
KO
---
AAPL
---
TSLA
---
CPB
---
GOOGL
---