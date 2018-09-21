More records set to fall at Wall Street open after Dow posts its 12th record close of the year

Walmart (WMT) has warned that new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports may prompt the retailer to raise prices. This according to a letter from Walmart to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, that was seen by Reuters.



* To avoid a trade war with the US, Japan may have to make concessions (CNBC)

Opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has climbed in the past month, following his confirmation hearings and a sexual assault accusation that has stalled his confirmation process, a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed.



* Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all (AP)

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been asked by special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators about "all aspects of Trump's dealings with Russia," according to a new ABC News report.

According to a new survey commissioned by the Republican National Committee, more than 60 percent of voters said the Republican tax law benefits "large corporations and rich Americans" over "middle class families. (Bloomberg News)



* The GOP's growing identity crisis (Axios)

Trump put names to the remains of two U.S. soldiers who served in the Korean War, in what marks the first tangible results to come from June's historic summit between the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (CNBC)

Three people are dead and three others are injured after a 26-year-old woman opened fire with a handgun at a Rite Aid (RAD) warehouse center near Aberdeen, Maryland. (USA Today)

American Airlines Group (AAL) is the latest to announce it is raising checked baggage fees by $5, joining Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Continental (UAL), and JetBlue (JBLU). The first checked bag will cost $30, with a second bag costing $40. (CNBC)

Wells Fargo (WFC) plans to cut its workforce by five to ten percent over the next three years, as the bank aims to reduce costs by $4 billion by 2020. Wells Fargo currently employs around 264,500 workers. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) will drop on-site support for political campaigns, something Facebook, Google (GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR) have done in the past. Facebook said it could offer assistance through an online portal instead. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) announced 15 new Alexa-enabled products in less than 90 minutes at an event in Seattle, further cementing the company's commitment to the voice assistant space. CNBC has the full rundown here.