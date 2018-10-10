S&P 500 looks to avoid its longest losing streak in nearly 2 years

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, meaning the S&P 500 may not be ready to end its four-day losing streak. The S&P has not posted a losing streak of five days or longer in nearly two years. The Dow isn't faring much better. (CNBC)

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was higher this morning, around 3.23 percent. Markets around the world continue to watch bond markets this week as U.S. yields extend gains. (CNBC)

On the data front, the Labor Department is out with September producer price index this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Commerce Department releases August wholesale trade numbers at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Weekly mortgage applications fall 1.7% as home loan rates move above 5% (CNBC)

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic both speak today. Bostic is a voting member of the central bank's policymaking committee this year. Evans is not. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump said he does not like the Fed's decision to continue to hike interest rates. He also said the U.S. economy does not have an inflation problem and the central bank is moving too quickly. (CNBC)



* Cramer admits he's getting 'a little cautious' about the Fed's effect on the economy (CNBC)