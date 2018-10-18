Cramer's 5 favorite tech stocks right now, including Apple, Salesforce and Adobe   

CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to reaffirm his faith in the technology sector as the tech-heavy Nasdaq index took Thursday's sell-off pain head-on, dropping 2.1 percent amid marketwide weakness.

So the "Mad Money" host decided to continue his "power rankings" of stocks with the most investment potential in each sector with the information technology space, the single largest sector in the S&P 500.

"On the one hand, tech's still the second-best-performing sector in the market right now, right behind health care," Cramer said. "On the other hand, it's been annihilated over the past few weeks."

Here are the stocks he sees as the most investable right here, right now: