U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modest rebound at the open this morning after the Dow fell 327 points, or nearly 1.3 percent. The S&P 500 fell more than 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq fell over 2 percent. Thursday's losses added to sharp monthly declines, including last week's plunge. Ahead of Friday trading, the Dow and S&P 500 were slightly positive for the week, while the Nasdaq was slightly negative. (CNBC)
* China's GDP disappoints, but stocks there surge anyway as officials pledge to support markets (CNBC)
* Italian bond rates spike to 4-year highs as the EU slams Rome's new budget plan (CNBC)
Dow component Procter & Gamble (PG) leads this morning's list of corporate earnings, with Honeywell (HON) and VF Corp (VFC), the company behind North Face and Timberland, also out. There are no reports scheduled for release after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
* P&G's quarterly earnings and sales top expectations; shares jump (CNBC)
* American Express earnings top estimates on record revenue (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL), another Dow component, was rated outperform in new coverage at Wedbush Securities, which set a $310 per share price target. That represents a 43 percent gain from Thursday's close. Wedbush thinks Wall Street forecasts on iPhone demand may be too conservative. (CNBC)
On the Friday economic calendar, the National Association of Realtors is out with September existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan speak today. Only Bostic votes this year on the Fed's policymaking committee. (CNBC)
Today marks 31 years since the 1987 stock market crash. The date this year falls on a Friday. But in 1987, it was a Monday that came to be known as Black Monday, when the Dow cratered 22.6 percent in its largest single-day percentage loss ever. (The Fed)