President Donald Trump said he believes Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and he expressed confidence in intelligence reports from multiple sources that strongly suggest a high-level Saudi role in Khashoggi's assassination. (NY Times)



* Treasury Secretary Mnuchin drops out of Saudi conference (CNBC)

President Trump is welcoming a Mexican government plan to work with the UN's refugee agency to deal with a caravan of up to 4,000 mostly Honduran migrants before they reach the U.S.-Mexico border, like another migrant caravan did back in April. (USA Today)

The president praised a Republican congressman who body slammed a reporter last year, saying the lawmaker was "my guy." Rep. Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to assault, faces Democrat and former state legislator Kathleen Williams in next month's midterm election. (USA Today)

Tesla (TSLA) unveiled a new $45,000 version of its Model 3 sedan, featuring a battery with a range of about 260 miles, 50 miles less than the more expensive version of the vehicle. On Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "Costs $35k after federal & state tax rebates in California." (CNBC)

Ford (F) is tapping "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston, aimed at boosting the automaker's image and sales. The campaign seems to poke fun at today's high-tech visionaries while touching on the company's historical American roots. (CNBC)

PayPal (PYPL) shares were up about 7.5 percent in the premarket after the digital payments firm reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. PayPal saw a 15 percent increase of total active accounts to 254 million, and a surge in payments for its peer-to-peer payment app Venmo. (CNBC)

Alibaba (BABA) said next month's 10th annual mega-shopping event, known as Singles Day, will be the largest-ever in terms of "scale and reach," as the Chinese e-commerce giant looks to continue growing what resulted in $25.3 billion sales last year. (CNBC)