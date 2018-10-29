4 gig economy trends that are radically transforming the US job market

It may have gained notoriety as the technology that provides the infrastructure for bitcoin, but blockchain is poised to play a bigger and more important role for gig workers in the years ahead. That's because blockchain systems — the decentralized technology that underpins bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by enabling secure peer-to-peer transfer of value — offer the possibility for each of us to become free agents.

This is happening on two fronts, explains Bill Carmody, CEO of Trepoint, a New York-based digital marketing firm. First off, blockchain enables all parties involved — the gig worker and the client — to see what work was done and by whom. So, for instance, if a freelancer contributes to a project for a client, his or her specific contribution to that project is noted on the blockchain. This not only helps independent workers verify the skills and talents they're promoting but also gives companies an easier way to assemble the best teams of contract workers.

"When you connect transparency to the gig economy, you can really see where the value is coming from," Carmody said.

Blockchain also enables faster and more reliable payments. Today freelancers run the risk of being paid late, or not at all, for work they've completed, he said, adding, "With blockchain that's not possible. As the intellectual property shifts from the freelancer to the client, he or she is going to automatically receive payment as per the terms of the agreement. There's no way to shortcut that, which makes blockchain contracts much more valuable for gig workers."