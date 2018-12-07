Returning home to live with your parents might not be as big a cost saver as you think — at least when it comes to auto insurance.

Millennials who are living at home with their parents pay up to 73 percent more for auto insurance than people their age who own a home, according to new research from auto insurance comparison site Compare.com. Those so-called "boomerang kids" are shelling out an average $1,750 per year on premiums, versus averages of $1,205 for those who own a single family home and $1,009 for those who own a condo.

Compare.com's research came from data the company gathered on 2.3 million American drivers who used the site to obtain auto insurance quotes.