Stocks set to rise | Trump searches for new chief of staff | Musk: I don't respect the SEC

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is one of the advisors to President Donald Trump under consideration to be the next White House chief of staff, now that John Kelly is set to leave at the end of the year. (CNBC)



* Nick Ayers rules out role as new White House chief of staff (CNBC)

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he considers March 1 a "hard deadline" to reach a trade deal with China, and that new tariffs will be imposed otherwise. (Reuters)

Trump and congressional leaders are racing against a deadline next week to avert a partial government shutdown. The biggest dispute is funding for the president's border wall. (NY Times)

President Trump's son-in-law and key advisor Jared Kushner recently offered Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman advice on how to handle the outrage over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. (NY Times)

British banks Standard Chartered and HSBC were reportedly among financial institutions misled by Chinese technology giant Huawei into funneling illicit payments from Iran. (WSJ)



* Japan's top three telcos to shun Huawei, ZTE network equipment (Reuters)

Both Nissan and the automaker's former chairman Carlos Ghosn have been charged by Japanese prosecutors over financial misconduct. Ghosn was arrested in November for under-reporting his compensation. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) would consider buying the factories General Motors (GM) said it intends to idle, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview that aired on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.



* Musk: 'I have no respect for the SEC' (CBS)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google revealed its vision for a massive development in its home city of Mountain View, California, outlining plans for a combination of office, retail, public and residential space. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) has dismissed several workers in the U.S. and India for allegedly inappropriately accessing internal data that was being misused by disreputable merchants. (WSJ)

Uber has filed paperwork for an initial public offering, taking a step closer to a key milestone for one of the most closely watched and controversial companies in Silicon Valley. Rival Lyft filed for its IPO last week. (Reuters)

Ten years ago this week, with a global financial meltdown in full swing, Bernard Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme came to light. Here's what became of Madoff's inner circle since then. (CNBC)