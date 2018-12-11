A day after Manafort's hearing, another Trump-related figure will appear in court to face sentencing on charges brought by both Mueller and federal prosecutors in New York: Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
In August, Cohen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to campaign-finance charges brought by the federal prosecutors; in late November, he returned to the same courthouse to admit to a charge of lying to Congress brought by Mueller.
Lawyers for Cohen had asked Judge William Pauley not to send him to jail for his crimes. They argued that Cohen's cooperation with investigators demonstrated his decision to change his life for the sake of his country and family.
But that argument received a blistering rebuke from federal prosecutors in their sentencing memo Friday. They called for the judge to impose a "substantial term of imprisonment" on Cohen, citing guidelines of 51 to 63 months in prison.
Cohen's crimes, specifically his involvement in payments made in 2016 to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump, were intended "to influence the election from the shadows," prosecutors said.
They added: "He did so by orchestrating secret and illegal payments to silence two women who otherwise would have made public their alleged extramarital affairs" with Trump, who is referred to as "Individual-1." The White House denies the allegations.
Cohen's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
The special counsel's office took a softer tone in its sentencing document filed minutes later.
Cohen, 52, had given the special counsel "relevant and useful information" about contacts with people connected to the White House, that filing. He also gave Mueller "information about attempts by other Russian nationals" to contact the Trump campaign as far back as November 2015.
The special counsel did not provide a suggested sentence for Cohen's charge of lying to Congress about a proposal to build a Trump Tower development in Moscow. But they added that any sentence should be concurrent with the charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York. Cohen's discussions about that project had continued as late as June 2016, Mueller wrote in a previous court document – six months after Cohen told U.S. lawmakers that the project had ended.