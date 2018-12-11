On Tuesday, attorneys for Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are scheduled to head to U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where a federal judge is expected to hear defense lawyers respond to Mueller's accusation that Manafort breached the terms of his plea deal by lying to investigators.

Manafort, 69, signed that deal in September, admitting guilt on conspiracy charges stemming from work he did for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine years earlier. The deal came less than a month after Manafort was convicted on eight criminal counts lodged by Mueller in a separate trial in Virginia federal court.

As part of the agreement, Manafort promised to fully and truthfully cooperate with the investigators. But in a late-night court filing Nov. 26, Mueller rescinded the deal, alleging that the former Trump campaign boss committed "crimes and lies" after signing the plea bargain. Manafort, however, said he had "provided truthful information," according to the filing.

In a heavily redacted submission to the docket Friday, Mueller laid out five different lies Manafort is alleged to have told. The alleged lies are related to: contacts with individuals in the Trump administration at the time they worked there; a meeting with suspected Russian spy Konstantin Kilimnik; a wire transfer to a firm working for Manafort; and incongruent information he told Justice Department investigators in another district.

Manafort's lawyers will have an opportunity to push back on the special counsel's allegations in court Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET before Judge Amy Berman Jackson. But Mueller already warned in the Friday filing that "if the defendant contends the government has not acted in good faith, the government is available to prove the false statements at a hearing."

Manafort's sentencing date is scheduled for March 5 next year.

Meanwhile, Trump recently said in a New York Post interview that he "wouldn't take" a possible pardon for Manafort "off the table."

Trump in that interview said that Manafort, as well as two other people in Mueller's sights, were "very brave" and claimed Mueller has pressured them to lie.