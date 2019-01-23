Stocks to rise | Davos rolls on | Shutdown enters Day 33

President Donald Trump will move ahead with plans to deliver a State of the Union-style speech at the U.S. Capitol at the end of January in spite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that he postpone it due to the shutdown. (CNBC)



The Republican-controlled Senate plans to vote tomorrow on measures to reopen the government for the first time since the shutdown began. It is unclear if either measure would secure the 60 votes needed to advance. (WSJ)



The White House rejected a trade planning meeting with Chinese counterparts this week due to outstanding disagreements between the two sides over the enforcement of intellectual property rules. (CNBC)

The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration's request to allow it to ban most transgender people from serving in the military while cases challenging the policy make their way to the court. (NY Times)



The elite financiers attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week are worried about the 70 percent tax rate on earnings above $10 million proposed by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (CNBC)



Speaking from Davos with CNBC's Sara Eisen, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said his biggest concern is the impact of a potential Brexit on the European economy. He urged British lawmakers to hold a second referendum on the matter.

China could completely cut investment into the Silicon Valley, according to the former deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, following intense scrutiny of the world's largest telecom equipment maker. (CNBC)

Viacom (VIAB) announced the acquisition of live-TV streaming service Pluto TV for $340 million. The all-cash deal, expected to close this quarter, marks Viacom's latest effort to jump into the streaming market. (CNBC)

According to a new Gallup survey, the percentage of U.S. adults without insurance reached a four-year high in the last quarter of 2018, but was still well below the peak level seen before Medicaid expansion under Obamacare. (CNBC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is pursuing an acquisition of surgical robotics firm Auris Health, according to Bloomberg. J&J is said to be willing to pay a premium to the $2 billion valuation that emerged from the latest Auris funding round.