Stocks under pressure | Fed's rate decision set | FedEx warns of global slowdown

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning. Some less optimistic China trade headlines erased an early rally Tuesday, with the Dow falling for the first time in five sessions and the S&P 500 dipping negative as well. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Market action shows investors are taking a 'leap of taste' (CNBC)

The Fed will issue its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, with the central bank expected to leave rates unchanged and cut the number of projected rate hikes for 2019. Fed chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Fed's balance sheet plan and outlook under the microscope (Reuters)

FedEx (FDX) was 6 percent lower in pre-market after it reported a profit that missed estimates. Revenue fell below forecasts as well, and FedEx also cut its full-year outlook for the second quarter in a row, citing a slowing global economy. (CNBC)



* FedEx just warned the whole globe is slowing (CNBC)

The Mortgage Bankers Association will be out with its weekly report on mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, while the Energy Department will issue its usual Wednesday look at oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

General Mills (GIS) will be out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Guess (GES), Micron (MU), Herman Miller (MLHR), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) will issue their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)