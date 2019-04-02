Stocks under pressure | Lyft tumbles | Whole Foods to slash prices

Boeing (BA) will submit its software upgrade for the 737 MAX jet in the "coming weeks," later than originally planned, according to both the FAA and Boeing. The FAA said additional time is needed to address various issues identified by the jet maker. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump said he was willing to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to get Congress to vote on a new health-care plan. That gives Republicans time to develop a proposal to replace Obamacare. (Reuters)

The Associated Press reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration is considering bringing on a "border" or "immigration czar" to coordinate the president's immigration policies across various federal agencies.

A whistle-blower working inside the White House told a House committee that senior Trump administration officials granted security clearances to at least 25 individuals whose applications had been denied for "disqualifying issues." (NY Times)

Ethics complaints against T.S. Ellis, the federal judge who gained a reputation for his harshness toward special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors in the trial of Paul Manafort, have been dismissed, according to BuzzFeed News.

Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the EU after Parliament failed to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal. (Reuters)



* As Brexit deadlock stands, here's what could happen next (CNBC)

Measles continues to spread across the U.S., with outbreaks in four states infecting more people in the first three months of 2019 than in all of last year, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CNBC)

Chinese tech giant Tencent has begun testing its own cloud gaming platform and is letting a select group of users sign up, as its rivals race to get ahead in the next big trend in the $135 billion video game market. (CNBC)



* One of the iPhone's most useful features is hidden just to the left of the homescreen (CNBC)