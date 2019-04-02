Stocks under pressure | Lyft tumbles | Whole Foods to slash prices

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a strong Monday rally that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average post its largest one-day gain since February 15. The gains pushed both the Dow and S&P 500 within about 2.5 percent of their all-time highs. (CNBC)
* Bitcoin rallies 14% to its highest level since November (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) is cutting prices at its Whole Foods supermarkets this week, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that more than 500 products will see reduced prices. The paper said the price reductions will focus on produce and meat.
* Walmart teams up with Google to offer voice-activated grocery shopping (CNBC)
The government releases its February report on durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Automakers will release U.S. sales figures throughout the morning. Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) - which no longer report monthly - will issue quarterly figures. (CNBC)
* Auto sales projected to slow to lowest level in more than 4 years despite SUV and truck demand (CNBC)
Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, while restaurant chain Dave & Busters (PLAY) and videogame retailer Gamestop (GME) are out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)