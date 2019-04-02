Morning Brief

Stocks under pressure | Lyft tumbles | Whole Foods to slash prices

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a strong Monday rally that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average post its largest one-day gain since February 15. The gains pushed both the Dow and S&P 500 within about 2.5 percent of their all-time highs. (CNBC)

Bitcoin rallies 14% to its highest level since November

Amazon (AMZN) is cutting prices at its Whole Foods supermarkets this week, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that more than 500 products will see reduced prices. The paper said the price reductions will focus on produce and meat.

Walmart teams up with Google to offer voice-activated grocery shopping

The government releases its February report on durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Automakers will release U.S. sales figures throughout the morning. Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) - which no longer report monthly - will issue quarterly figures. (CNBC)

Auto sales projected to slow to lowest level in more than 4 years despite SUV and truck demand

Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, while restaurant chain Dave & Busters (PLAY) and videogame retailer Gamestop (GME) are out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Boeing (BA) will submit its software upgrade for the 737 MAX jet in the "coming weeks," later than originally planned, according to both the FAA and Boeing. The FAA said additional time is needed to address various issues identified by the jet maker. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump said he was willing to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to get Congress to vote on a new health-care plan. That gives Republicans time to develop a proposal to replace Obamacare. (Reuters)

The Associated Press reported, citing sources, that the Trump administration is considering bringing on a "border" or "immigration czar" to coordinate the president's immigration policies across various federal agencies.

A whistle-blower working inside the White House told a House committee that senior Trump administration officials granted security clearances to at least 25 individuals whose applications had been denied for "disqualifying issues." (NY Times)

Ethics complaints against T.S. Ellis, the federal judge who gained a reputation for his harshness toward special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors in the trial of Paul Manafort, have been dismissed, according to BuzzFeed News.

Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the EU after Parliament failed to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal. (Reuters)

As Brexit deadlock stands, here's what could happen next

Measles continues to spread across the U.S., with outbreaks in four states infecting more people in the first three months of 2019 than in all of last year, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CNBC)

Chinese tech giant Tencent has begun testing its own cloud gaming platform and is letting a select group of users sign up, as its rivals race to get ahead in the next big trend in the $135 billion video game market. (CNBC)

One of the iPhone's most useful features is hidden just to the left of the homescreen

STOCKS TO WATCH

Lyft (LYFT) remains on watch after tumbling on its second day of trading, dipping below its initial public offering price of $72 per share.

Wells Fargo (WFC) had its outlook cut to "negative" from "stable" by Standard & Poor's, with the ratings agency saying the resignation of Tim Sloan as chief executive officer adds another layer of uncertainty for the bank.

Dow Inc. (DOW) will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange, following its separation from DowDupont (DWDP). The materials sciences company's stock will also replace DowDupont in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as of today. A third company, Corteva Agriscience, will be separated from DowDupont on June 1, at which time DowDupont will change its name to DuPont.

Walt Disney (DIS) was rated "buy" in new coverage at Rosenblatt Securities, with a price target of $150. Rosenblatt said the current valuation is "compelling", given its view that the company's Disney+ service will likely be successful.

Nio (NIO) said it delivered 3,989 of its ES8 electric SUV model in the first quarter, bringing total deliveries of that model by the China-based electric vehicle maker to 15,337 vehicles.

WATERCOOLER

It's Equal Pay Day, a time to recognize the income discrepancies between men, women and minorities in the workforce. Women get paid 80 cents on average for every dollar a man makes – a trend that's expected to continue through the 23rd century. (USA Today)

