Stock futures higher | March jobs report set | Trump recommends Herman Cain

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said a new consensus has been reached between China and the United States on the text of a trade agreement that they are negotiating, according to official state news website Xinhua. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump said he has recommended Herman Cain for a Federal Reserve board seat. The former GOP presidential candidate and Godfather's Pizza CEO was rumored to be under consideration for an appointment in January. (CNBC)

Trump said he would give Mexico a year to stem the flow of drugs and migrants over the southern border, and if the country cannot, he said he would impose auto tariffs, and if that didn't work, he would close the border. (CNBC)

A flurry of Brexit activity early this morning saw both the European Union and the U.K. move to lengthen the current timetable for negotiations, reducing the prospect of Britain exiting the bloc without a deal. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the SEC were told by a judge to work out their differences over the next two weeks. The SEC had attempted to hold Musk in contempt of court for his recent tweets about Tesla production levels.



A Tokyo court said today former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn will be held in jail until at least April 14 without possibility of bail. He is suspected of committing a breach of trust, meaning abuse of his position at Nissan for personal gain. (WSJ)

MacKenzie Bezos announced that she and Jeff Bezos have completed the process of dissolving their marriage, leaving her with $35.6 billion in Amazon (AMZN) stock. She grants him 75 percent of their stock, along with voting control. (CNBC)

Two-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has agreed to a deal with sportswear giant Nike (NKE), joining tennis superstar Serena Williams. She already has deals with Japanese airline All Nippon Airways and car manufacturer Nissan, among others. (CNBC)