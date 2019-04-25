There are 20 Democrats running for president in 2020. Here are their biggest priorities

The first contests of next year's primary season aren't happening until February, but there's no shortage of Democratic contenders who have thrown in their names to try to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Nearly two dozen candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination, from upstarts like Pete Buttigieg to lawmakers to seasoned veterans like Joe Biden. The field also contains an unprecedented number of women, including Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Here are the candidates and some of their main policy points: