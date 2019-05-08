What to watch today: Stock swoon Day 3, Trump taxes, Google privacy, and more

BY THE NUMBERS

Homebuyers stepped back into the mortgage market after pulling back for several weeks. Overall mortgage application volume increased 2.7% last week, with refis up just 1% as purchases drove growth. (CNBC) * Small business confidence remains high: CNBC survey

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, pointing to an extension at the open on Wall Street of this week's declines on China trade concerns. The Dow sank more than 470 points Tuesday, in its biggest drop since early January. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced today that his country would end its compliance with two particular conditions of that country's nuclear deal, exactly one year after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out. (Reuters)

Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's official Internal Revenue Service tax transcripts. (Reuters)



* Trump defends tax tactics: 'It was sport' (CNBC)

* Bernie Sanders' tax return shows perils of do-it-yourself filing (WSJ)

The Justice Department is suggesting it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress if the House moves ahead with plans to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt. (Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the Alphabet (GOOGL) company is adding privacy features to Google Maps and giving users more control over data storage. Pichai also addressed privacy in a New York Times op-ed.

Hackers stole over $40 million worth of bitcoin from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance said it'll cover the breach "in full" and no user funds will be affected. (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, who joined the embattled company just a year ago, is expected to answer tough questions at GE's shareholder meeting today. (WSJ)

Coca-Cola (KO) struck agreements to fund health studies at several public universities that gave the beverage maker the ability to review and kill studies it didn't like, according to a new report. (CNBC)

As the U.S. imposes a 17.5% tariff on imported Mexican tomatoes, prices are expected to increase 40% to 85%, according to estimates from Arizona State University. (USA Today)