What to watch today: Stock swoon Day 3, Trump taxes, Google privacy, and more

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, pointing to an extension at the open on Wall Street of this week's declines on China trade concerns. The Dow sank more than 470 points Tuesday, in its biggest drop since early January. (CNBC)
China saw an unexpected drop last month in its massive trade surplus, which has been a point of contention in the U.S.-China trade dispute. Talks continue under the U.S. threat of increased tariffs on Chinese imports Friday. (CNBC)
* China backtracked on nearly all aspects of US trade deal (Reuters)
* JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon: Odds of China-U.S. trade deal 80% (Bloomberg)
Today's highest profile earnings release comes after the closing bell, when Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) reports. Meanwhile, in its first quarterly financial report as a public company, Lyft (LYFT) issued a huge loss of $1.14 billion, though a revenue beat. The stock fluctuated in after-hours trading. (CNBC)
* Uber drivers protesting around the world ahead of Friday's $90 billion IPO (CNBC)
Homebuyers stepped back into the mortgage market after pulling back for several weeks. Overall mortgage application volume increased 2.7% last week, with refis up just 1% as purchases drove growth. (CNBC)
* Small business confidence remains high: CNBC survey
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced today that his country would end its compliance with two particular conditions of that country's nuclear deal, exactly one year after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out. (Reuters)
Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's official Internal Revenue Service tax transcripts. (Reuters)
* Trump defends tax tactics: 'It was sport' (CNBC)
* Bernie Sanders' tax return shows perils of do-it-yourself filing (WSJ)
The Justice Department is suggesting it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress if the House moves ahead with plans to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt. (Reuters)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the Alphabet (GOOGL) company is adding privacy features to Google Maps and giving users more control over data storage. Pichai also addressed privacy in a New York Times op-ed.
Hackers stole over $40 million worth of bitcoin from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance said it'll cover the breach "in full" and no user funds will be affected. (CNBC)
General Electric (GE) Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, who joined the embattled company just a year ago, is expected to answer tough questions at GE's shareholder meeting today. (WSJ)
Coca-Cola (KO) struck agreements to fund health studies at several public universities that gave the beverage maker the ability to review and kill studies it didn't like, according to a new report. (CNBC)
As the U.S. imposes a 17.5% tariff on imported Mexican tomatoes, prices are expected to increase 40% to 85%, according to estimates from Arizona State University. (USA Today)
Electronic Arts (EA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.31 per share, beating estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. The video game maker also issued better than expected revenue guidance.
TripAdvisor (TRIP) beat estimates by 5 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share. But the travel review website operator's revenue was short of forecasts.
Sprint (S) reported a wider-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss of 4 cents per share. While revenue beat, the mobile services provider saw its steepest decline in subscribers in more than three years.
Match Group (MTCH) came in 10 cents ahead of estimates with quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share. The operator of Tinder and other dating services saw revenue also beat forecasts.
Papa John's (PZZA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, 7 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping projections. However, the pizza chain reported an overall loss.
Starbucks (SBUX) gained an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising over the last few days after a modern-day coffee cup was spotted during a "Game of Thrones" episode. It turns out it wasn't even theirs. (CNBC)