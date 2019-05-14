What to watch today: Stocks bounce, Trump jawbones China on trade, Supreme Court rules against Apple

BY THE NUMBERS

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (KO), saying the stock trades at a very attractive valuation based on its history and relative to likely better-than-expected earnings in coming years. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will raise a host of issues dividing the U.S. and Russia, including Iran, Syria, and North Korea, when he meets today with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. (Washington Post)



* White House reviews military plans against Iran, in Echoes of the Iraq War (NY Times)

Attorney General William Barr has appointed a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation and determine if intelligence collection involving the Trump campaign was "lawful and appropriate." (AP)

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced today that he's seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Among the crowded field, he's the only statewide elected official to win a state that Trump carried in 2016. (AP)

An internal FAA review has tentatively determined that senior agency officials didn't participate in or monitor crucial safety assessments of a Boeing (BA) 737 Max flight-control system later implicated in two fatal crashes, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Facebook (FB) could be subject to 20 years of government oversight as part of a potential deal with the U.S. government over privacy lapses. Such an agreement would resolve an investigation into whether the company violated a similar 2011 pact. (Reuters)



* Facebook-owned WhatsApp confirms it's been targeted by spyware (FT)

Firing back at Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) plans to spend $800 million to expand its next-day delivery, starting with starting today in Phoenix and Las Vegas, and then in Southern California over the next few days. (CNBC)

The Supreme Court has ruled in a 5-4 decision against Apple (AAPL), saying iPhone users can pursue their antitrust lawsuit involving the tech giant's signature electronic marketplace, the App Store. (CNBC)

Germany's Bayer was ordered by a Northern California jury to pay more than $2 billion to a couple who say they were diagnosed with cancer after using the company's glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup. (CNBC)